Image Credit : Getty

The Dodgers’ trophy case is already stacked, with 13 MVP awards spread across 10 different players. Since the franchise moved west, seven different Dodgers have claimed the honor, including Shohei Ohtani last season. Yet only Roy Campanella, who won three times in Brooklyn during the 1950s, has ever repeated in Dodger blue. If Ohtani captures another, he would join Campanella as the only Dodgers with multiple MVPs. Even more impressively, he could become just the second player in history to win MVP in each of his first two seasons with a new team, a feat last accomplished by Roger Maris with the Yankees in 1960 and 1961.