4 Bold Paths Jey Uso Could Take On WWE RAW To Change His Current Direction
Jey Uso’s RAW journey has hit a crossroads. Here are four unpredictable moves he could make next.
A Temporary Break From RAW Could Reset His Momentum
Jey Uso has been on the losing end of several recent battles, and the constant setbacks have taken a toll. One option would be to step away from RAW for a short stretch. A brief absence would allow the story to breathe, while also giving rivals the chance to escalate their attacks in his absence. When Jey eventually returns, the moment could feel bigger, setting up a dramatic decision about where his loyalty lies. Roman Reigns has often taken time away from television, and Jey could follow a similar path to recharge and return with renewed focus.
Seeking Jimmy Uso’s Support Despite Tension
Jimmy Uso’s absence from last week’s RAW raised eyebrows, especially since he has often been the first to throw himself into danger for family. He even stormed SmackDown recently to go after Drew McIntyre, despite not having solid proof that McIntyre was behind Jacob Fatu’s attack.
While Jimmy insists everything is fine between them, his failure to appear when Jey needed him was unusual. Jey could swallow his pride and ask his brother for backup, even if it means admitting he can’t do it all alone. The move would show a more vulnerable side of The Yeet Master, who has been acting more like Roman Reigns than his old self.
Aligning With LA Knight To Counter The Vision
Another possibility is for Jey to put aside his differences with LA Knight. Both men have been chasing Seth Rollins’ World Heavyweight Championship, which has created friction between them. Jey has already had multiple singles opportunities, while Knight is still waiting for his first one‑on‑one shot. Despite their uneasy history, the two share a common enemy in Paul Heyman’s Vision.
Jey could appeal to Knight’s disdain for Heyman and the group, forming a temporary alliance. With the numbers game becoming more important every week, teaming with The Megastar might be the smartest way to survive.
A Shocking Turn: Joining The Vision Himself
If Jey and his allies continue to fall short, he might decide to stop fighting the Vision and instead join them. It wouldn’t be the first time he stood alongside Paul Heyman, and such a move would instantly shake up RAW. Jey has been clashing with nearly everyone around him, from his brother to LA Knight, which makes the possibility of a heel turn even more believable.
A surprise betrayal from Jey would be one of the most impactful twists available, especially since fans expect LA Knight to be the one who eventually turns. Having Jey side with the Vision would send shockwaves through the roster and dramatically alter the balance of power.