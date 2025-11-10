Image Credit : Getty

Jimmy Uso’s absence from last week’s RAW raised eyebrows, especially since he has often been the first to throw himself into danger for family. He even stormed SmackDown recently to go after Drew McIntyre, despite not having solid proof that McIntyre was behind Jacob Fatu’s attack.

While Jimmy insists everything is fine between them, his failure to appear when Jey needed him was unusual. Jey could swallow his pride and ask his brother for backup, even if it means admitting he can’t do it all alone. The move would show a more vulnerable side of The Yeet Master, who has been acting more like Roman Reigns than his old self.