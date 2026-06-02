Union Minister Kiren Rijiju praised the Fit India Movement's nationwide reach. PM Narendra Modi congratulated record-breaking athletes like Gurindervir Singh during his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme for their stellar achievements.

Fit India a Nationwide Campaign: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday praised the growing reach of the Fit India Movement, saying the initiative launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a nationwide campaign embraced by people across age groups and professions. Speaking to reporters after the release of a book linked to the Fit India initiative, Rijiju said he was pleased to witness the movement's continued expansion and public participation.

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The Union Minister recalled his association with the Fit India Movement from its inception and said the initiative has evolved into a mass movement promoting health, fitness and active lifestyles across the country. "Numerous programmes are organised under the aegis of Fit India. Today, a book was released. I was delighted by this, as when Fit India was originally launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, I was entrusted with the responsibility of spearheading the Fit India Movement. Consequently, the slogan of Fit India is now resonating across the entire nation. It gives me great satisfaction to see that today, people from every walk of life and every age group have joined the Fit India Movement; indeed, India is becoming fit. Furthermore, this book has been authored by Narendra Ji, an IAS officer," Rijiju told reporters.

PM Modi Lauds Record-Breaking Athletes on 'Mann Ki Baat'

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian athletes during the 134th episode of his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme for their stellar achievements at the National Senior Athletics Federation Competition held in Ranchi, Jharkhand. During the broadcast, the Prime Minister hailed five Indian athletes, Gurindervir Singh, Vishal TK, Tejaswin Shankar, Dev Meena, and Kuldeep Kumar, for shattering national records across four different events at the domestic competition.

PM Interacts with Sprinters

PM Modi interacted with Gurindervir Singh, praising the 25-year-old Indian Navy officer for becoming the fastest Indian sprinter after clocking 10.09 seconds in the men's 100m final. His historic run made him the first Indian to breach the 10.10-second barrier, eclipsing Milkha Singh's long-standing mark and securing his qualification for both the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.

In his interaction, the Prime Minister also lauded sprinter Animesh Kujur, who had briefly broken the men's 100m national record on May 22, just minutes after Gurindervir Singh set a new mark during the tournament's semi-finals. This rapid exchange of timings officially secured Commonwealth Games 2026 qualification for Kujur as well.

While recounting their journeys with PM Modi, both Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh spoke about their friendship, training routines, and healthy rivalry on the track. In response, the Prime Minister lauded their positive competitive spirit as exemplary and expressed absolute confidence in their ability to bring further glory to the country. "Look, the competition you've participated in is to enhance the nation's prestige, to take the country to this position in the future, and done with a positive spirit. And I believe that this sportsman spirit of your - to play, also to challenge each other, also to strive to get ahead, and to help each other to move ahead - this is a wonderful job you've done. My heartfelt congratulations to you, my best wishes, and you'll bring glory to the country... I'm confident. Continue to work hard just like this and make great progress. My best wishes to you," said PM Modi. (ANI)