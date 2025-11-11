4 Factors Behind Dominik Mysterio Losing Intercontinental Title To John Cena On RAW
Dominik Mysterio’s Intercontinental Championship reign ended in Boston. Here are four reasons WWE booked his loss to John Cena.
Building Toward Rey vs. Dominik Without a Title
Rey Mysterio’s attack on his son last week hinted at another father-versus-son clash. By removing the Intercontinental Championship from Dominik, WWE cleared the path for a non-title showdown. This makes the rivalry more unpredictable heading into Survivor Series WarGames, ensuring the focus stays on the personal feud rather than championship stakes. The decision adds intrigue to their next chapter.
Cementing John Cena’s Grand Slam Achievement Before Retirement
Cena’s farewell run demanded a milestone moment. RAW in Boston provided the perfect stage for him to capture the Intercontinental Championship for the first time. With his retirement looming at SNME, WWE wanted to solidify his legacy as a Grand Slam Champion. Dominik’s loss was necessary to make Cena’s achievement possible, giving fans a historic moment in his hometown.
Escalating Tensions Inside The Judgment Day
Dominik’s defeat also plays into ongoing cracks within The Judgment Day. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh were already frustrated after losing the World Tag Team Titles, blaming Dominik for his role in the announcement. When Rey attacked him last week, neither came to his aid, fueling backstage friction. His failure to retain the Intercontinental Championship only intensifies the discord, pushing the faction closer to collapse.
Planting Seeds For Dominik’s Babyface Turn
After Cena’s victory, a backstage segment showed The Franchise Player praising Dominik, suggesting respect despite the loss. This moment could mark the beginning of Dominik’s shift away from his villainous persona. Losing the title and realizing his Judgment Day allies don’t truly support him may drive him to break away and embrace a heroic role. WWE could use this turning point to reshape his character.