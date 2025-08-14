Image Credit : Getty

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins share a storied past that WWE could revisit on a massive stage. Rumors suggest the company is eyeing a marquee clash at WrestleMania 42, with Rollins possibly holding the World Heavyweight Championship until then.

A victory for Reigns over Rollins would add another layer to their deep history. Given his stature as one of WWE’s most dominant names, placing RAW’s top title on him would bring major attention to the brand. A reign from Reigns could once again make headlines worldwide.