5 WWE Stars Who Could Shockingly Replace Seth Rollins as World Heavyweight Champion Soon
From veterans to surprising contenders, these WWE stars could be next to claim RAW’s top championship.
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins share a storied past that WWE could revisit on a massive stage. Rumors suggest the company is eyeing a marquee clash at WrestleMania 42, with Rollins possibly holding the World Heavyweight Championship until then.
A victory for Reigns over Rollins would add another layer to their deep history. Given his stature as one of WWE’s most dominant names, placing RAW’s top title on him would bring major attention to the brand. A reign from Reigns could once again make headlines worldwide.
CM Punk
SummerSlam saw Seth Rollins rob CM Punk of the World Heavyweight Championship. While The Visionary currently reigns supreme, the fallout from that night could come back to haunt him. Punk’s mission since his return has been to reclaim a top championship, and Rollins remains his prime target.
Their rivalry has become one of WWE’s most intense ongoing stories. Ending it with Punk finally toppling Rollins would create a poetic conclusion to their feud and mark Punk’s long-awaited return to the top.
Bron Breakker
Bron Breakker’s potential turn against Seth Rollins would be shocking given their current alliance. As a member of Rollins’ faction, he has stood by the champion’s side during his dominant run. However, ambition can change loyalties.
The hunger for gold could lead Breakker to challenge the very man he supports. Past signs of him asserting leadership during Rollins’ absence hint at possible cracks forming. A betrayal could set the stage for a dramatic title change.
Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn’s pursuit of a world title has been a long, emotional journey. Despite several close calls, the ultimate prize has always eluded him. His underdog persona has connected deeply with fans, creating the perfect setup for a major championship victory.
WWE’s storytelling often rewards persistence, and Zayn’s ability to overcome the odds fits the mold of a dream title moment. He could finally topple Rollins, giving RAW one of its most heartfelt championship changes.
LA Knight
LA Knight may not be the obvious pick, but WWE’s history shows they embrace surprises. At 42, Knight has been searching for a career-defining moment, and a world title win could be just that.
Armed with charisma on the mic and solid in-ring ability, Knight could be the dark horse who rises to dethrone Rollins. With fans clamoring to see him with the big gold, WWE might seize the opportunity for an unexpected but crowd-pleasing twist.