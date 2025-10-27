4 Endings To WWE RAW That Could Shock Fans Before Saturday Night’s Main Event
WWE RAW could close with shocking twists before Saturday Night’s Main Event. Here are four possible endings.
Bayley Could Finally Turn Heel On Lyra Valkyria
Bayley has been switching between her “Hugger” and “Role Model” personas, but her patience may run out. If she and Lyra Valkyria fail to capture the tag team titles, Bayley could snap. A vicious post-match attack on Valkyria would complete her heel turn and leave her standing tall to close RAW.
Bronson Reed And Bron Breakker Capture The World Tag Team Titles
AJ Styles and Dragon Lee shocked the world by dethroning The Judgment Day last week. But their reign could be short-lived. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, riding momentum after betraying Seth Rollins, might challenge them on RAW. If The Brons win, they’d look dominant and instantly reshape the tag team division.
CM Punk Verbally Dismantles Jey Uso In Their Promo Segment
CM Punk and Jey Uso are set to clash for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Before that, they’ll share the ring for a promo battle. Punk, known for his razor-sharp mic skills, could verbally destroy Uso, making a statement and building anticipation for their title showdown.
Jey Uso Shocks Everyone With A Heel Turn
Last week, Jey eliminated his brother Jimmy during the battle royale without hesitation. Tonight, he could take things further by turning heel. Whether by attacking Jimmy again or blindsiding Punk, Jey’s betrayal would cement his selfish new persona. A heel turn would also rally fans behind Punk ahead of their big match.