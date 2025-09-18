- Home
- Sports
- 4 Possible Endings to Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre’s Undisputed WWE Title Clash at Wrestlepalooza
4 Possible Endings to Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre’s Undisputed WWE Title Clash at Wrestlepalooza
From a shocking title change to a controversial heel turn, here are four ways Cody vs Drew could end.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Drew McIntyre Stuns the Crowd with a Clean Victory
One possible twist at Wrestlepalooza could see Drew McIntyre dethroning Cody Rhodes to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. For this to work, the Scottish Warrior would likely need to secure a clean win, giving his reign a strong start. Such a result would be a major shock, instantly making the ESPN debut of the premium live event a must-watch moment.
Cody Rhodes Keeps the Gold in a Straightforward Retention
Cody Rhodes captured the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena at SummerSlam 2025, and losing it so soon seems unlikely. A decisive win over McIntyre would solidify his reign and keep his momentum intact. This outcome would be the most straightforward path, ensuring the American Nightmare remains at the top of the mountain for the foreseeable future.
Randy Orton Accidentally Costs Rhodes the Championship
Randy Orton’s involvement in the feud adds another layer of intrigue. The Viper previously stepped in against McIntyre during Cody’s absence, and his attempt to help his real-life friend at Wrestlepalooza could backfire. An unintentional misstep might hand McIntyre the win, setting the stage for a heated Rhodes vs Orton rivalry, and potentially a heel turn for the Apex Predator on SmackDown.
A Heel Turn for Cody After a Countout Controversy
In a more unconventional scenario, Cody Rhodes could lose the match via countout, allowing McIntyre to be declared the winner, but not the champion. The American Nightmare could then snap, attacking McIntyre and arguing with the referee, leading to the decision being reversed. This would keep the title with Rhodes but mark a dramatic heel turn, adding a new edge to his character.