Irfan Pathan analyses Indian openers before the T20 WC Super 8 match vs South Africa. He breaks down Abhishek Sharma's struggle against off-spinners and advises him, while lauding Ishan Kishan's form and strong leg-side game.

As the defending champions India gear up to face runner up of the 2024 T20 World Cup in their first Super 8 fixture of the ongoing T20 WC in Ahemdabad on Sunday, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan analysed Indian openers Abhishek Sharma's off-spin woes and Ishan Kishan's strong zone. India finished their group stage on Top after beating the USA, Pakistan, Namibia and the Netherlands. India will be aiming to extend their unbeaten streak in the tournament, while South Africa eyes to take revenge for their last showdown in the T20 WC.

Pathan on Abhishek Sharma's off-spin woes

Pathan broke down Sharma's struggles against the off-spinners, noting that they have got the better of him in the group stages and believes the problem lies in his shot selection as he tries to play across the wicket. "Abhishek Sharma is getting out to off-spinners. Against Pakistan and the Netherlands, off-spinners got him. The problem lies in his shot selection. His bat comes down from a high angle, and he is not looking to hit straight. He is trying to play across the wicket. That is getting him into trouble. He moves his front foot away to create room, but bowlers are not giving him room. They are bowling wide, not close to him. These are not drivable balls. These are balls you either take a single on or, if you hold your shape, you can hit one-bounce fours. That is what Salman Ali Agha and Aryan Dutt bowled to him. South Africa will do the same. His bat angle is coming across, which is natural to him. He does not need to change that. If he tries to change it now, it will be a mess. He has not scored runs. First things first, get a single, get off the mark. Expect the spinner to come in, get to the other end, and target the fast bowlers. When Markram comes on to bowl to him, he does not need to bludgeon from the first ball," Pathan said on JioHotstar.

The world's number one T20I batter has not been able to buy himself a run in the three innings he has played so far against USA, Pakistan and Netherlands, playing the latter two matches after a battle with a stomach infection that put him in the hospital and reportedly led to him losing a considerable amount of weight too. In his last eight innings, he has five ducks.

Ishan Kishan 'in the form of his life'

Pathan also lauded Ishan Kishan, who has been India's star performer with the bat in the ongoing T20 WC, saying he is in the form of his life. Pathan noted Ishan's strong leg side game and said want to see what he does when Proteas bowlers bowl wide to him. In four matches so far, Kishan has made 176 runs at a strike rate of 202.29, with two fifties, including a 40-ball 77 on a slow, sluggish track against Pakistan at Colombo. "Ishan Kishan is in the form of his life. He is playing the leg side really well. He targets square-leg and fine-leg. When bowlers change their plans, he steps out and targets long-on and mid-on as well. In this T20 World Cup, bowlers have given Ishan the chance to play in his favourite leg-side zone. He does not target the offside much. Pakistan, USA and Namibia all gave him deliveries he could hit on the leg side. But against South Africa, things could change. Every batter has a go-to shot. If you bowl short to Rohit Sharma early, he will pull you and not spare you. Same with Ishan Kishan. If you give him leg-side deliveries at the start, it's trouble. Against South Africa, I want to see what Kishan does when they bowl wide and make him play on the off-side early. Not saying he cannot play there. He has improved a lot, but only after getting set," he added. (ANI)