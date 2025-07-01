Football transfer rumours: Rashford to Ollie Watkins, latest updates from Europe
The summer transfer window is buzzing with activity. Tammy Abraham is linked with Besiktas, Richarlison with Galatasaray, and Kudus with West Ham. Crystal Palace targets a double swoop, while Bayern Munich eyes Luis Diaz.
Tammy Abraham
England forward Tammy Abraham, 27, is close to making a 15m euro (£12.9m) move from Italian side Roma to Turkish club Besiktas.
Crystal Palace double swoop
Crystal Palace are eyeing a £27m double swoop on Middlesbrough to sign English midfielder Hayden Hackney, 23, and Dutch defender Rav van den Berg, 20.
Richarlison to Galatasaray?
Brazil forward Richarlison, 28, has been given approval to leave Tottenham and is expected to join Galatasaray.
Mohammed Kudus
West Ham would be open to offers of around £60m for Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus, 24.
Eberechi Eze
Arsenal have held talks with representatives of Crystal Palace and England midfielder Eberechi Eze, 27, who has a release clause of £67.5m.
Bayern interested in Luis Diaz
Bayern Munich have added Liverpool and Colombia forward Luis Diaz, 28, to their shortlist as they search for a top-class left winger.
Aston Villa news
England international Marcus Rashford will not be joining Aston Villa permanently, as the club will not take up the option to sign him for £40m.
Aston Villa are set to offload English forward Louie Barry, 22, to Championship side Hull City.
Manchester United are also interested in Genk and Nigeria striker Tolu Arokodare, 24, and West Ham and Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus.
Fulham are also plotting a summer move for Tolu Arokodare.
Manchester United's plans
Aston Villa and England forward Ollie Watkins, 29, is on Manchester United's list of potential striker recruits.
The Red Devils are struggling to offload Netherlands defender Tyrell Malacia, 25, after PSV Eindhoven rejected the chance to sign him permanently.