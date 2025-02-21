Saudi clubs prepare record 350 million-euros bid for Vinicius Junior; will Real Madrid star make a move?

Saudi clubs are preparing a record-breaking 350 million euros bid for Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr., sparking intense transfer speculation.

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. is once again at the center of transfer speculation, with reports suggesting Saudi Arabian clubs are preparing a world-record bid to secure his services. According to Real Madrid Confidencial, Saudi Arabia is ready to offer an unprecedented 350 million euros for the Brazilian superstar. Previously, Vinicius turned down a colossal 1 billion euros contract spanning five seasons. However, with Saudi Arabia keen on making a strong statement in global football, they are expected to table another lucrative proposal in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Historic Transfer in the Making Should the deal materialize, it would eclipse the current record transfer fee of 222 million euros, which Paris Saint-Germain paid Barcelona for Neymar in 2017. The potential move would mark a new era in football investments, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s ambition to attract elite talent to its domestic league. Also read: Real Madrid, Liverpool, Arsenal or PSG: Who will win Champions League? AI supercomputer drops BOLD prediction

Saudi Clubs in the Race Among the clubs interested in Vinicius, Al-Ahli appears to be leading the chase. The club has already signed high-profile stars such as Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, and Gabri Veiga, and adding Vinicius to their ranks would be a significant statement of intent. However, Al Hilal and Al Nassr, the latter being home to Cristiano Ronaldo, are also keen on securing the Brazilian’s signature. Both clubs have been aggressively strengthening their squads in recent transfer windows, making the race for Vinicius’ services highly competitive.

Real Madrid’s Firm Stand Despite growing interest from Saudi clubs, Vinicius remains under contract with Real Madrid until 2027. He renewed his deal in October 2023 and has consistently reiterated his commitment to staying at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid has set his release clause at 1 billion euros, a figure they will use as a benchmark for any potential negotiations. The club maintains that as long as Vinicius wishes to stay, they have no intention of selling him. However, should the player express a desire to leave, they will consider offers, including those from Saudi clubs.

Future at Madrid In a bid to end ongoing speculation regarding his future, Real Madrid is reportedly already working on another contract renewal for the Brazilian. The club’s priority remains securing Vinicius’ long-term commitment and keeping him as a cornerstone of their squad. With Saudi Arabia preparing a record-breaking bid, all eyes will be on Vinicius Jr. and his stance on his future. Will he remain loyal to Real Madrid, or will the lure of an unprecedented financial offer prove too tempting to resist? The coming months could provide answers to one of football’s biggest transfer sagas.

