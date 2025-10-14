Vinicius Jr: Real Madrid Star's Stats Could Force Xabi Alonso to Rethink Choices
Despite reduced playing time under Xabi Alonso, Vinicius Jr. is breaking records at Real Madrid. With 4 goals, 4 assists in 8 matches, and a goal involvement every 77 minutes, the Brazilian star is proving he’s unstoppable.
Rising Above Xabi Alonso’s Shadows
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. has always carried the weight of expectation on his young shoulders. Yet, this season, under Xabi Alonso, the Brazilian winger finds himself navigating uncharted territory — less playing time, occasional bench appearances, and the challenge of proving his worth once again.
From the Bench to the Spotlight
Vinicius’s prominence at Real Madrid has undeniably dipped since Alonso took over the bench. Already this season, he has been a substitute in two matches — against Oviedo and Marseille — and has only completed the full 90 minutes in three fixtures: Levante, Atletico Madrid, and Villarreal.
To put this in perspective, during Carlo Ancelotti’s last season, Vinicius started all 58 matches he played, including almost every Champions League tie, being substituted only in extra time against Atletico Madrid.
Yet, despite the limited minutes, Vinicius has made every second count.
Record-Breaking Numbers
In just the first eight league matches of the season, Vinicius has already been directly involved in nine goals — five scored and four assisted. This equals and surpasses his best starts in previous seasons: seven goal involvements in 2021/22, nine goal involvements in 2022/23, and only two goal involvements in 2024/25.
Remarkably, his first contribution came when he entered the game from the bench at the Carlos Tartiere. Coming on in the 63rd minute, he assisted Mbappe and later scored to cap a commanding win. Against Mallorca, he scored the match-winning goal just before the first international break.
He continued his streak with an assist against Espanyol, a goal and assist against Levante before halftime, and a crucial assist in the derby against Atletico Madrid — a bittersweet moment as Real Madrid suffered defeat. His form peaked with a brace against Villarreal, a match in which he also earned and converted a penalty.
Efficiency Redefined
What stands out this season is Vinicius’s efficiency. Across ten matches, including Champions League outings where he did not score, he has averaged a goal or assist every 74 minutes.
Against Villarreal, his performance was a masterclass: five or more shots, five or more chances created, and five or more successful dribbles — making him the first player in Europe’s top five leagues to achieve such a feat this season.
Chasing the Ballon d’Or Dream?
Beyond club football, Vinicius will have his eyes set on individual glory. The 23-year-old Brazilian is determined to make a mark for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, especially after narrowly missing out in 2024. With his current form, consistency, and ability to perform under pressure, few would bet against him rising to the top.
A Fighter in Every Sense
Vinicius Jr.’s story this season is one of resilience, determination, and skill. Even with less prominence under Alonso, he has refused to compromise his game, turning limited opportunities into record-breaking performances.
At Real Madrid, the spotlight may shift from match to match, but one thing is clear: Vinicius is a force that refuses to be dimmed.