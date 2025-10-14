Image Credit : Getty

Vinicius’s prominence at Real Madrid has undeniably dipped since Alonso took over the bench. Already this season, he has been a substitute in two matches — against Oviedo and Marseille — and has only completed the full 90 minutes in three fixtures: Levante, Atletico Madrid, and Villarreal.

To put this in perspective, during Carlo Ancelotti’s last season, Vinicius started all 58 matches he played, including almost every Champions League tie, being substituted only in extra time against Atletico Madrid.

Yet, despite the limited minutes, Vinicius has made every second count.