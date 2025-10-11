Image Credit : Getty

Bellingham reflected on the lingering stigma around mental health in football and society at large, admitting that he has often tried to maintain a tough exterior.

"I know there's been times where I've felt vulnerable, doubted myself and needed someone to talk to - and, instead, I've tried to keep up this macho athlete image of, 'I don't need anyone.' The truth is that I do, everyone does. And you'll feel a lot better from talking about your feelings and emotions."

The 22-year-old midfielder highlighted the importance of breaking down the perception that athletes are invincible.

"As athletes, it seems like we have the world at our feet or hands - we can do whatever we want, earn so much money and never be affected by it. But the reality is, if we can show vulnerability, then it opens up a bigger conversation for people who are struggling in the darkness. It's the duty of people like me - and the positions we're in - to be role models."

Bellingham also criticized the outdated expectation that athletes must remain stoic in the face of adversity.

"I still think athletes are seen as people who should shut up and take it, which is an old-fashioned outlook. That hate can be really tough for athletes - and I can really empathise with those who struggle with their mental health. Everyone is allowed their opinion on sport, but there should be limits to the horrible things you can say."