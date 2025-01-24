Real Madrid becomes world's first billion-dollar club: Look at top 10 richest clubs in world football

With Real Madrid being the richest football club in the world after hitting $ 1 billion valuation, let’s take a look at the other nine richest football clubs. 
 

article_image1
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 2:44 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 2:44 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

Real Madrid Football Club scripted history on Friday as the Spanish giants became the first football club in the world to hit the market value of $ 1 billion dollar. Los Blancos had earned €1,045,500,000 at the end of 2023/2024 season, according to the Deloitte Football Money League. This has further solidified their status as the most financially successful and richest football club in the world. 

Founded in 1902, Real Madrid went on to establish themselves as one of the dominant forces in European football, winning a record 36 La Liga titles and 15 Champions League triumphs. The latest report by  Deloitte Football Money League, Santiago Bernabeu had earned significant revenue from broadcasting, and commercial activities. The renovation of Santiago Bernabeu played a pivotal role in increasing the matchday revenue, which was doubled from the last season. 
 

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

Manchester City is the second richest football club in the world after Real Madrid, with a valuation of 838 million euros. The Blues are one of the most successful clubs in Premier League history, having won 10 prestigious titles. City are currently the defending champions as they won the premier league title for the second time on the trot in the last season. The club was established in 1880 and went on to become of the dominant forces in English football. 

article_image3

Image credit: Getty

Undoubtedly, Paris Saint Germain emerged as the richest French football club, with a market valuation of €806 million. PSG haven't won the Champions League title, but their dominance in domestic competitions and their ability to attract world-class players Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, and Neymar Jr have cemented their stature as the footballing powerhouse. The club was founded in 1970 and Qatar Sports Investments has almost 90% stake in Paris Saint Germain. PSG are the most successful team in Ligue 1, having 12 titles of the tournament. 
 

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United have been struggling to win a major league title over the last 10 years, but their rich history and global fanbase ensured that they are among the richest football clubs in the world. The Red Devils have a market valuation of 771 million euros, according to the latest report by the Deloitte Football Money League. Manchester United is one of the oldest football clubs in the world, founded in 1878. The club has won a record 20 league titles and three Champions League crowns. 

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

According to the latest report by Deloitte Football Money League, Bayern Munich has continued to remain the richest German football club. The Bundesliga giants have a market valuation of 765m euros. Bayern Munich founded in 1900 and went to become one of the most successful German clubs and one of the dominant forces in European football. Bayern Munich has won a record 33 Bundesliga titles and six Champions League titles. 
 

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

article_image7

Image Credit: Getty Images

Arsenal is the seventh richest football club in the world, having a market valuation of 717m euros. The Gunners are one of the dominant football clubs in English football, having 13 Premier League titles. Founded in 1886, the club has a rich history and has fans across the world. Under the leadership of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has witnessed an increase in their market value and are currently in the race to clinch the Premier League title. 

article_image8

Image Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool are currently in the race to clinch a record-equalling 20th Premier League title. The Reds are among the richest English football clubs in the world, with a market valuation of 715m euros according to the report by Deloitte Football Money League. Founded in 1892, Liverpool has a rich history and a loyal fan base across the globe. Liverpool witnessed a transformation after Jurgen Klopp took charge as a manager from 2015 to 2024. The club is currently under the leadership of Arne Slot. 
 

article_image9

Image Credit: Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur last won the Premier League title back in 1961, since then they failed to get hold of the coveted trophy. However, Hotspur are still one of the dominant forces in English, which is very much evident in their current market valuation. Tottenham Hotspur has a valuation of 615m euros. Founded in 1882,  the club is currently owned by ENIC Group. 

article_image10

Image Credit: Getty Images

Chelsea emerged as the 10th richest football club in the world. According to the report by Deloitte Football Money League, the club has a market valuation of 546m euros. Founded in 1905, Chelsea has a rich history and has a huge fanbase across the globe. Chelsea has won six Premier League titles and two Champions League triumphs. 
 

