Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Ronaldo sends strong message after Portugal beat Turkey in play-offs

    First Published Mar 25, 2022, 1:11 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo's crusade to reach in a fifth World Cup moved a step closer to reality as Portugal scraped past Turkey but not without a serious scare on Thursday night.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's bid to reach his fifth World Cup received a massive boost after Portugal beat Turkey 3-1 on Thursday at their play-offs in Porto, but not without a serious scare.

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022 playoffs: Italy knocked out, Portugal survives

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Portugal appeared to be cruising through when they went up in the first half, thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Otavio. However, veteran Burak Yilmaz pulled one back for Turkey and presented a golden chance to equalise from a penalty in the 85th minute.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Unfortunately for the Turks, and perhaps fortunately for Ronaldo's Portugal, Yilmaz missed the target, and Matheus Nunes scored the third goal for the home side in the final seconds.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Although goals and glory eluded Ronaldo during this crucial play-off, Portugals move into the final of the Path C play-offs has given the 37-year-old a much-needed burst of motivation.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Following the 3-1 win, Ronaldo took to Instagram to send his teammates and Portugal fans a strong message. "The first step has been taken towards our great objective, towards the 2022 World Cup," wrote the veteran striker.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Nothing is won; nothing is achieved. We have to continue to work in a serious and focused way, respecting the opponent but always believing in our abilities. Power Portugal! Go to Qatar!" Ronaldo, who earned his 185th international cap in the game, concluded.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Portugal will face North Macedonia, who knocked out European champions Italy on Thursday, in perhaps the biggest upset in the road to Qatar so far. Portugal won't underestimate North Macedonia, but fans will secretly be relieved it is not Italy they are facing. The final will be held in Portugal on Sunday night, with the winner booking a place in Qatar 2022.

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022 play-offs: Jorginho trolled after Italy crashes out

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Qatar World Cup 2022 play-offs Gareth Bale's brilliance hailed after Wales beat Austria snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022 play-offs: Bale's brilliance hailed after Wales beat Austria

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar gets special welcome on joining Mumbai Indians MI bubble-ayh

    IPL 2022: Tendulkar gets special welcome on joining Mumbai Indians bubble

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans launch team anthem Aava De-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans launch team anthem 'Aava De'

    football Qatar World Cup 2022 play-offs Jorginho trolled after Italy crashes out snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022 play-offs: Jorginho trolled after Italy crashes out

    Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 playoffs: Italy knocked out by North Macedonia, Portugal survives against Turkey-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022 playoffs: Italy knocked out, Portugal survives

    Recent Stories

    football Qatar World Cup 2022 play-offs Gareth Bale's brilliance hailed after Wales beat Austria snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022 play-offs: Bale's brilliance hailed after Wales beat Austria

    Not again! RRR full movie leaked online on TamilRockers, Movierulz RBA

    Not again! RRR full movie leaked online on TamilRockers, Movierulz

    Russia wants to conclude war by May 9, claims Ukraine's Army: Reports - ADT

    Russia wants to conclude war by May 9, claims Ukraine's Army: Reports

    Yogi Adityanath 2 point 0 Guests to be served Awadhi cuisine at swearing in ceremony gcw

    Yogi Adityanath 2.0: Guests to be served Awadhi cuisine at swearing-in ceremony

    China Tibet gameplan to counter India's 'secret force' along LAC

    Revealed: China's gameplan to counter India's 'secret force' along LAC

    Recent Videos

    Watch Stage set for Yogi Adityanath s grand swearing in as UP CM gcw

    WATCH: Stage set for Yogi Adityanath's grand swearing-in as UP CM

    Video Icon
    Yogi Adityanath swearing in ceremony Prayers in temples for Maharaj

    Yogi Adityanath 2.0: Prayers in temples for 'Maharaj'

    Video Icon
    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar YCB

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar

    Video Icon
    Truth will come out: Sister after NIA registers case in Bajrang Dal activist Harsha's killing - ycb

    'Truth will come out': Sister after NIA registers case in Bajrang Dal activist Harsha's killing

    Video Icon
    Karnataka tests robot as teacher in government school classroom gcw

    Karnataka tests robot as teacher in government school classroom

    Video Icon