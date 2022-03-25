Qatar World Cup 2022: Ronaldo sends strong message after Portugal beat Turkey in play-offs

Cristiano Ronaldo's crusade to reach in a fifth World Cup moved a step closer to reality as Portugal scraped past Turkey but not without a serious scare on Thursday night.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's bid to reach his fifth World Cup received a massive boost after Portugal beat Turkey 3-1 on Thursday at their play-offs in Porto, but not without a serious scare. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022 playoffs: Italy knocked out, Portugal survives

Image Credit: Getty Images

Portugal appeared to be cruising through when they went up in the first half, thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Otavio. However, veteran Burak Yilmaz pulled one back for Turkey and presented a golden chance to equalise from a penalty in the 85th minute.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Unfortunately for the Turks, and perhaps fortunately for Ronaldo's Portugal, Yilmaz missed the target, and Matheus Nunes scored the third goal for the home side in the final seconds.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Although goals and glory eluded Ronaldo during this crucial play-off, Portugals move into the final of the Path C play-offs has given the 37-year-old a much-needed burst of motivation.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Following the 3-1 win, Ronaldo took to Instagram to send his teammates and Portugal fans a strong message. "The first step has been taken towards our great objective, towards the 2022 World Cup," wrote the veteran striker.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"Nothing is won; nothing is achieved. We have to continue to work in a serious and focused way, respecting the opponent but always believing in our abilities. Power Portugal! Go to Qatar!" Ronaldo, who earned his 185th international cap in the game, concluded.

Image Credit: Getty Images