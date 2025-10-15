Image Credit : Getty

For the better part of the last ten years, the Premier League has been the undisputed powerhouse of European football. It had the glamour, the global audience, and above all — the money. Clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United spent sums that dwarfed the budgets of their Spanish, Italian, and German counterparts. The result was a league that prided itself on intensity, goals, and spectacle.

But something has shifted.

This season, for the first time in years, the English game has started to lose its sharp attacking edge. The once electric, high-scoring Premier League seems to be running out of goals — and perhaps ideas.