Image Credit : Getty

When Kylian Mbappe arrived at Real Madrid, few doubted that he would dominate Spanish football. And true to form, he has — at least for now. The French superstar began the La Liga season as the runaway favourite to win the Pichichi Trophy, and his nine goals in the first eight matches justify the hype.

Yet, football’s beauty lies in its unpredictability. Just when everyone thought the race was already over, an Argentine spider i.e. Julian Alvarez began weaving his own web of goals, threatening to catch even the fastest man in football.