When can Liverpool win the Premier League title? Possible dates and scenarios explained

Liverpool are closing in on their 20th Premier League title, with a chance to secure it as early as April if Arsenal drop points.

Liverpool have taken a significant step towards securing their 20th English top-flight title after a commanding 2-0 win over Newcastle, coupled with Arsenal dropping points against Nottingham Forest. The Reds, under the guidance of Arne Slot, now hold a 13-point lead at the summit of the Premier League table with just 10 games remaining.

Following crucial victories over Manchester City and Newcastle in recent days, Liverpool have strengthened their grip on the title race. With Arsenal only managing a point at the City Ground, their chances of mounting a comeback appear increasingly slim. The Gunners do have a game in hand, but even if they were to win all 11 of their remaining fixtures, they could only reach a maximum of 87 points. In contrast, Liverpool need just 21 points from their final 10 games to mathematically confirm their status as champions.

Liverpool, who have suffered only one league defeat this season – a setback against Nottingham Forest in September – are averaging an impressive 2.39 points per game. Arsenal, meanwhile, have seen their form dip in recent weeks, managing only 2.00 points per game following setbacks against West Ham and Nottingham Forest.

While an improbable series of results could see Liverpool clinch the title as early as April 5, it would require Arsenal to lose their next four fixtures while the Reds win all three of theirs. A more realistic scenario sees Liverpool potentially wrapping up the title against Leicester on April 19 or against Tottenham on April 26, depending on results.

If Arsenal manage to win their game in hand against Chelsea and match Liverpool’s results, the earliest date Liverpool could officially secure the title would be May 3, when they face Chelsea. By that point, they could establish an unassailable lead, forcing Arsenal into the difficult position of potentially forming a guard of honour for the Reds when they meet on May 10.

Liverpool’s remaining five fixtures before May include only one match against a top-half team—Fulham—while three of them will be played at Anfield, further boosting their title charge. With momentum firmly on their side and a comfortable cushion over their closest challengers, Liverpool fans are beginning to dream of another historic triumph. If current form continues, it seems only a matter of time before Arne Slot’s men are crowned Premier League champions once again.

