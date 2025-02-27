When can Liverpool win the Premier League title? Possible dates and scenarios explained

Liverpool are closing in on their 20th Premier League title, with a chance to secure it as early as April if Arsenal drop points.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 10:48 AM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool have taken a significant step towards securing their 20th English top-flight title after a commanding 2-0 win over Newcastle, coupled with Arsenal dropping points against Nottingham Forest. The Reds, under the guidance of Arne Slot, now hold a 13-point lead at the summit of the Premier League table with just 10 games remaining.

budget 2025
article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

Following crucial victories over Manchester City and Newcastle in recent days, Liverpool have strengthened their grip on the title race. With Arsenal only managing a point at the City Ground, their chances of mounting a comeback appear increasingly slim. The Gunners do have a game in hand, but even if they were to win all 11 of their remaining fixtures, they could only reach a maximum of 87 points. In contrast, Liverpool need just 21 points from their final 10 games to mathematically confirm their status as champions.

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool, who have suffered only one league defeat this season – a setback against Nottingham Forest in September – are averaging an impressive 2.39 points per game. Arsenal, meanwhile, have seen their form dip in recent weeks, managing only 2.00 points per game following setbacks against West Ham and Nottingham Forest.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

While an improbable series of results could see Liverpool clinch the title as early as April 5, it would require Arsenal to lose their next four fixtures while the Reds win all three of theirs. A more realistic scenario sees Liverpool potentially wrapping up the title against Leicester on April 19 or against Tottenham on April 26, depending on results.

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

If Arsenal manage to win their game in hand against Chelsea and match Liverpool’s results, the earliest date Liverpool could officially secure the title would be May 3, when they face Chelsea. By that point, they could establish an unassailable lead, forcing Arsenal into the difficult position of potentially forming a guard of honour for the Reds when they meet on May 10.

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool’s remaining five fixtures before May include only one match against a top-half team—Fulham—while three of them will be played at Anfield, further boosting their title charge.

With momentum firmly on their side and a comfortable cushion over their closest challengers, Liverpool fans are beginning to dream of another historic triumph. If current form continues, it seems only a matter of time before Arne Slot’s men are crowned Premier League champions once again.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Who will win the battle for pride at Champions Trophy? Recent form, key players & more snt

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Who will win the battle for pride at Champions Trophy? Recent form, key players & more

PCB bans pitch invader for life after security breach involving NZ's Rachin Ravindra in Rawalpindi vkp

PCB bans pitch invader for life after security breach involving NZ's Rachin Ravindra in Rawalpindi

Champions Trophy, AFG vs ENG: Buttler avoids 'emotional decision' on captaincy future after England's exit snt

Champions Trophy, AFG vs ENG: Buttler avoids 'emotional decision' on captaincy future after England's exit

Why did Mitchell Starc pull out of Champions Trophy? Veteran Australian seamer reveals real reason snt

Why did Mitchell Starc pull out of Champions Trophy? Veteran Australian seamer reveals real reason

AFG vs ENG, Champions Trophy: Ibrahim Zadran calls his 177 'special moment' as Afghanistan stuns England

AFG vs ENG, Champions Trophy: Ibrahim Zadran calls his 177 'special moment' as Afghanistan stuns England

Recent Stories

Nvidia Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations, Jensen Huang Says Blackwell Production Ramped Up On ‘Massive Scale:’ Retail Turns Bullish

Nvidia Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations, Jensen Huang Says Blackwell Production Ramped Up On ‘Massive Scale:’ Retail Turns Bullish

Stellantis Stock Logs Worst Drop In 2 Months After Q4 Print, But Retail Feels Profit Crash Was Already Baked In

Stellantis Stock Logs Worst Drop In 2 Months After Q4 Print, But Retail Feels Profit Crash Was Already Baked In

Walgreens Dips After $595M Settlement Over COVID Test Dispute With Everly/PWN, But Retail Is Unfazed

Walgreens Dips After $595M Settlement Over COVID Test Dispute With Everly/PWN, But Retail Is Unfazed

Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpses of her new show 'With Love, Meghan' [WATCH] NTI

Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpses of her new show 'With Love, Meghan' [WATCH]

Father of dead KIIT student seeks justice, cites 'roti-beti' ka rishta: 'Indian govt will do what it needs to' shk

Father of dead KIIT student seeks justice, cites 'roti-beti' ka rishta: ‘Indian govt will do what it needs to'

Recent Videos

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Video Icon
Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Video Icon