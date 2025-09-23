Image Credit : Getty

Nearly a year ago, PSG faced Arsenal in the Champions League—but not every star traveled. Ousmane Dembele stayed behind in Paris after a clash with manager Luis Enrique. The decision was stark but simple: players must respect the team’s expectations to earn their place.

"If someone doesn't comply or respect the expectations of the team, it means they are not prepared to play," Enrique explained upon arriving in London. "I am here to create a team and in the future that might include Ousmane Dembele, just to be clear."

For Dembele, being left out wasn’t a setback—it was a lesson.