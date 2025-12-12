French tennis star Carole Monnet opens up about her adoption from Ukraine and her gratitude to her French parents. The Hyderabad Strikers player, in top form in the TPL, aims to inspire children with her story of hard work and perseverance.

Rising French star Carole Monnet, who has been in top form for defending champions Hyderabad Strikers, winning all her Women's Singles Round ties so far in Season 7 of the Tennis Premier League, spoke emotionally about her journey from Ukraine to France, her gratitude to her adoptive parents, and the responsibility she feels to inspire children around the world. The 24-year-old has already competed in big tournaments across the globe and recently even made it to the main draw of her home Grand Slam by qualifying for Roland Garros 2025, according to a release.

From Ukraine to France: An Inspirational Journey

Born in Ukraine, she moved to France when she was two years old after being adopted by French parents. Carole Monnet opened up about how grateful she is for her adoptive parents and wants her story to inspire kids everywhere. "They changed my entire life. With everything happening in Ukraine today, I don't know what my story would have been if I had stayed there. I am very lucky because my parents made my dreams possible, and now I can travel the world and play tennis. I want little boys and little girls to know that if you are lucky, you have to take it and work hard every day. If you don't give up and you keep fighting, you can make it," she shared, as quoted from a release.

Early Life and Tennis Beginnings

Talking about her early life, she said, "I started tennis at eight. Before that, I did athletics, but one day I saw Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros on TV and got inspired. I loved tennis immediately because it has everything - fitness, tactics and both physical and mental skill."

Dominating the Tennis Premier League

Currently ranked 166th in the world, Carole Monnet has brought her 'A' game to the TPL, winning all her Women's Singles rounds, with comfortable scorelines of 18-7, 14-11 and 16-9 respectively, as she helps Hyderabad Strikers gain a comfortable position early on in their matches. Talking about the reason she is doing so well, Carole Monnet shared, "The format actually fits my game perfectly. I like to play a few strong shots, focus on my first serve, come to the net and put pressure during short rallies, so I didn't need to adapt too much."

'A real show': Praise for Ahmedabad and Team Spirit

She also praised the conditions in Ahmedabad, saying, "I really love the surface, the colours, the lights, the stadium and the crowd. Indian people are very nice and welcoming. Everything here feels like a real show. The sports complex has great facilities, even clay courts, and if young players here keep practicing, working hard and travelling, I am sure many professionals will come from here."

Carole Monnet also spoke warmly about her team environment. "I love the team atmosphere here at the Hyderabad Strikers. On the circuit you are alone and always in your bubble, but here it feels like a family. If I need something, they help me and I want to help them too. It's much more open and supportive than being alone on tour," she concluded on a positive note. (ANI)