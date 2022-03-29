Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mesut Ozil's Arsenal stint: 4 revelations made by former teammate Nacho Monreal

    First Published Mar 29, 2022, 1:57 PM IST

    The 2014 World Cup-winning German was released from Emirates in January 2021 after falling out of favour with current boss Mikel Arteta.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Former Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal has revealed that former Gunners star midfielder Mesut Ozil had 'problems with everyone during his seven-and-a-half-year stint at the north London club. The 2014 World Cup-winning German was released from Emirates in January 2021 after falling out of favour with current boss Mikel Arteta.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Left-back Monreal, who now plays for Real Sociedad, had joined Arsenal seven months before Ozil's arrival in September 2013 during the Arsene Wenger era. The legendary Arsenal boss had led the Gunners to three Premier League titles, and seven FA Cup wins in his 22-year reign.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Speaking to FourFourTwo, the Spaniard shed some light on Ozil's stint at the Emirates and made four revelations. Monreal's first revelation was on the German's equation with his teammates. "Ozil's problem is that he had problems with everyone," he said.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The 36-year-old defender went on to add that things didn't end well between Ozil and Wenger. "It ended badly with Wenger. He didn't play the last few games with him. Then Emery tried to bring him back and make him our leader," the Spaniard said.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Thirdly, Monreal revealed that Arteta was quick to understand that others in the team could perform better than Ozil. "To begin with, he (Arteta) gave him a lot of confidence, and Mesut played a lot, but the coach understood there were other teammates who were in better condition. Ozil was one of the best players in the team, one of the best paid, but they saw he wasn't at the level required," Monreal stated.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Lastly, the former Arsenal defender stated that Ozil's injury woes became a cause of concern for the club. "As a person, he was good with everyone, but he also missed a lot of games through injury," the former Arsenal defender concluded.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ozil made 254 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions and now plays for Fenerbache. The 33-year-old has problems at the Turkish club after being excluded from their squad indefinitely following reports of a verbal altercation with the club's interim manager and a lack of fitness in their last game. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Last week, a cryptic statement on the club's official Twitter account confirmed that the former Real Madrid star had been excluded from Ismail Kartal's squad and Ozan Tufan, who was on loan at Watford last season. 'Our Football A-Team players Mesut Ozil and Ozan Tufan were excluded from the squad as per the decision taken. It is announced to the public,' a statement read. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The German won three FA Cups during his time at the Gunners - alongside Monreal - but disappointments in the Premier League and Europe often overshadowed success in the domestic cups.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Seth Rollins promised a match at WrestleMania 38 by Vince McMahon; fans begin Cody Rhodes memes-ayh

    WWE: Seth Rollins promised a match at WrestleMania 38; fans begin Cody Rhodes memes

    Ukrainian kickboxer Maksym Kagal, who died fighting Russian forces in Mariupol, hailed as hero snt

    Ukrainian kickboxer Maksym Kagal, who died fighting Russian forces in Mariupol, hailed as hero

    football It's Lewandowski vs Zlatan for a berth in Qatar World Cup 2022 as Poland, Sweden clash snt

    It's Lewandowski vs Zlatan for a berth in Qatar World Cup 2022 as Poland, Sweden clash

    IPL 2022 SRH vs RR SunRisers Hyderabad-Rajasthan Royals Match Preview/Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi-ayh

    IPL 2022: SRH vs RR, Match Prediction - Familar foes eye winning start

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs LSG, Titans-Super Giants: All-round Gujarat scripts win over Lucknow on debut; fans go wild-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs LSG: All-round Gujarat scripts win over Lucknow on debut; fans go wild

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami credits Test cricket for recent success-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mohammed Shami credits Test cricket for recent success

    China Solomon Islands deal Australia New Zealand worried Pacific region

    'Dragon' enters Solomon Islands; Why is it making Australia see red?

    Who is Pradeep Gawande Tina Dabi s new fiance gcw

    Who is Pradeep Gawande, Tina Dabi's new fiance?

    Rajya Sabha election 2022 13 seats from 6 seats to go for polls on March 31 gcw

    Rajya Sabha election 2022: 13 seats from 6 seats to go for polls on March 31

    Bulli Bai and Sulli Deals app creators get bail on humanitarian grounds -adt

    'Bulli Bai' and 'Sulli Deals' app creators get bail on humanitarian grounds

    Recent Videos

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG snt

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout snt

    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru-ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru

    Video Icon
    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers - ycb

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers

    Video Icon