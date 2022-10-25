Why Virgil van Dijk does not get bothered by Jurgen Klopp's constant shouting?
Virgil van Dijk has become a much more mature defender under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. While the former admits to the latter constantly shouting, he is not bothered by it. Here's why.
Regarding Liverpool, it has a solid defensive line-up, while Virgil van Dijk is considered the department's leader. Since signing for the club in 2018, he has been Liverpool's most significant pillar in the defensive department and has been maturing with each passing season under head coach Jurgen Klopp. The German boss is known for being animated and extremely vocal on the sidelines during a match, while the Dutch defender admitted that Klopp does shout a lot. However, van Dijk is not bothered by it, as he feels the German is doing so since he cares about him and wants him to learn.
"Oh yeah [Klopp shouts a lot], plenty of times. Not in my face because I feel like screaming in someone's face could be a little disrespectful, but when it's needed, he will do it, but he shouts a lot. The thing is and what I like, is that someone does that because someone cares about you or the situation and wants to make sure it improves or gets anyone else sharper. So, I enjoy that in a way, and it helps me personally," van Dijk said, reports FotMob.
Recalling the 2-2 draw against Fulham in the English Premier League (EPL) this season, van Dijk added, "I was trying to go more direct, and he was shouting at me that we had to play a little bit more. I knew he was shouting from the side, so I wasn't looking at him or trying to acknowledge him because I knew he would go after me. It is what it is."