UAE Bulls beat Ajman Titans by 47 runs in the Eliminator. Phil Salt, Tim David, and Rovman Powell's explosive batting helped the Bulls post the season's highest total of 162/3. The Bulls will now play Quetta Qavalry in Qualifier 2.

UAE Bulls produced a devastating display of power-hitting to blow past Ajman Titans by 47 runs in the Eliminator at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Phil Salt, Tim David and Rovman Powell combined for 16 sixes to help them post the highest total of the season at 162/3. The Bulls will take on Quetta Qavalry in Qualifier 2, with the winner set to take on the Aspin Stallions for the title later in the evening.

Bulls Post Record Total with Power-Hitting

UAE Bulls made a strong start with Phil Salt (59 off 26) launching four sixes in the opening overs to race the Bulls to 31/0. The English opener was particularly severe on Akif Javed, smashing three consecutive sixes in the second over to set the tone for the Bulls' innings. Salt found an able partner in James Vince (21 off 10), as the duo combined for a 68-run opening stand that had the Titans reeling. The partnership was finally broken when Wasim Akram removed Vince in the fifth over to provide the first breakthrough.

Salt continued his onslaught, bringing up his fifty in just 21 balls with seven sixes and two fours. The carnage continued as Tim David (40 off 13) and Rovman Powell (32* off 10) proved even more rampant in the middle overs. David hit four consecutive sixes while Powell carved three fours and three sixes as the Bulls posted a mammoth 162/3, tying the highest total at the Abu Dhabi Venue.

Titans' Chase Derailed After Fiery Start

The Titans responded with an equally aggressive start, with the opening pair of Aneurin Donald (37 off 18) and Alex Hales (35 off 18) surging to 68 runs in just five overs to keep pace with the required rate. However, the innings collapsed dramatically as the Titans lost four wickets for just 18 runs, slumping to 86/4 in 7.2 overs.

Junaid Siddique turned the tide for the Bulls, first with a tidy fourth over that yielded just seven runs before striking twice in consecutive deliveries in the sixth over to remove both Alex Hales and Riley Rossouw.

Donald was then dismissed by Mohammad Rohid Khan, while skipper Moeen Ali (8 off 4) was scalped by Sunil Narine as the equation spiralled beyond the Titans' reach.

Dan Lawrence (14 off 9) and Will Smeed (18 off 10) remained unbeaten as the Titans finished short at 115/4. (ANI)