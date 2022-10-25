UCL 2022-23: 'Jude Bellingham is something special and has the mentality' - Pep Guardiola

Jude Bellingham has turned out to be a young midfield sensation for Borussia Dortmund, earning the attention of some top EPL clubs. Meanwhile, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has termed him as 'something special'.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

As far as the modern-day young football sensations are concerned, English midfielder Jude Bellingham is one of the upcoming generational talents expected to light up the sport in the coming days. He is already turning out to be a sensation for German giants Borussia Dortmund. As a result of his impactful performances, he has drawn the attention of some top English Premier League (EPL) clubs. In the meantime, defending champion Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola hailed praise at the Englishman, terming him 'something special'. The Cityzens take on BVB at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

Image Credit: Getty Images

During the pre-game presser, Guardiola remarked, "Borussia Dortmund is the perfect place for young talent to come. He wouldn't have got the minutes if he went to a top Premier League club. The best thing for young players is to play minutes. It's not just about the quality. It's about how he was leading, kicking, and going to the referee." ALSO READ: 'Winter is coming' - Fans split over Premier League's new bright yellow Nike Hi-Vis Flight Ball

Image credit: Getty