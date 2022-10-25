Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UCL 2022-23: 'Jude Bellingham is something special and has the mentality' - Pep Guardiola

    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 6:05 PM IST

    Jude Bellingham has turned out to be a young midfield sensation for Borussia Dortmund, earning the attention of some top EPL clubs. Meanwhile, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has termed him as 'something special'.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    As far as the modern-day young football sensations are concerned, English midfielder Jude Bellingham is one of the upcoming generational talents expected to light up the sport in the coming days. He is already turning out to be a sensation for German giants Borussia Dortmund. As a result of his impactful performances, he has drawn the attention of some top English Premier League (EPL) clubs. In the meantime, defending champion Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola hailed praise at the Englishman, terming him 'something special'. The Cityzens take on BVB at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    During the pre-game presser, Guardiola remarked, "Borussia Dortmund is the perfect place for young talent to come. He wouldn't have got the minutes if he went to a top Premier League club. The best thing for young players is to play minutes. It's not just about the quality. It's about how he was leading, kicking, and going to the referee."

    Image credit: Getty

    "This guy is something special and has the mentality. He is already one of the captains [at Dortmund]. The whole package is excellent. He's already in the national team for England at 19 years old. We know the quality he has. We will try to impose our game and win the game," concluded Guardiola, reports 90min.

