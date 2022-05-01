PSG boss Pochettino equates Messi to Maradona; backs forward to deliver next season

Mauricio Pochettino has hit back at critics of legendary forward Lionel Messi's performances in his first season at Pairs Saint-Germain.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino has lashed out at critics of Lionel Messi's performance in his first season at the club and equated the veteran forward to the legendary Diego Maradona.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Last August, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner made a shock move from Barcelona to the Ligue 1 giants but has scored only four goals this season. Messi has been outshone by teammate and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe, who has netted 24 goals in the French top flight. Also read: PSG star Mbappe's mom said 'no' to Chelsea in 2012; will Real Madrid face the same fate?

Image Credit: Getty Images

This season, the Argentine's form at PSG has led to several people raising fingers over Messi's overall performance. However, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has backed his fellow countryman and also equated him to the legendary striker Diego Maradona. The PSG boss insisted that the 34-year-old's next season at Parc des Princes will be completely different.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"We're not talking about an ordinary player. Messi is on the same level as Diego Maradona," Pochettino said in an interview with Europe 1, as quoted by Get French Football News.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"It is clear that his move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain was a big change, in which an adaptation process was necessary. Certain circumstances didn't allow him to feel as comfortable as he did at Barcelona, where he'd spent 20 years. Where he had been the standard-bearer of the club," the Argentine added.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"To judge Messi in this way is unfair. I have no doubts about his quality… Next season will be a completely different season for him," Pochettino asserted.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"This has been a year of learning, and not only at the professional level in coming to Paris, in a new league and with new teammates, but also at the family level. This must be taken into account. It's a major upheaval that can affect a player," the PSG boss concluded

Image Credit: PSG Instagram

Although Messi's performance in his first year in France has not lived up to fans' expectations, reports suggest the striker will get to prove himself next term as the Ligue 1 champions have decided to keep hold of him.

Image Credit: Getty Images