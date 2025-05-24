Image Credit : Getty

Napoli have claimed their fourth Serie A crown and their second league title in just three seasons, wrapping up the 2024–25 campaign in triumphant style on Friday. The triumph marks a dream debut season for fiery head coach Antonio Conte, who has revitalised southern Italy’s biggest club with trademark intensity and tactical discipline.

The title win also helps bury the disappointment of last year’s disastrous title defence, as a new-look squad led by some unexpected heroes restored the passion and pride associated with the club once graced by Diego Maradona.