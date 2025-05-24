From Lukaku to McTominay: 4 stars who powered Napoli to Serie A title triumph
Napoli won their fourth Serie A title under Antonio Conte, powered by standout performances from Lukaku, McTominay, Anguissa, and Raspadori.
Napoli Secure Title Glory in Conte's First Season
Napoli have claimed their fourth Serie A crown and their second league title in just three seasons, wrapping up the 2024–25 campaign in triumphant style on Friday. The triumph marks a dream debut season for fiery head coach Antonio Conte, who has revitalised southern Italy’s biggest club with trademark intensity and tactical discipline.
The title win also helps bury the disappointment of last year’s disastrous title defence, as a new-look squad led by some unexpected heroes restored the passion and pride associated with the club once graced by Diego Maradona.
1. Lukaku Reborn Under Conte
Romelu Lukaku has been a central figure in Napoli’s title charge, rekindling his form under Conte—the same coach who brought out his best during Inter Milan’s 2020–21 title-winning run. The 32-year-old Belgian striker has evolved his playing style, excelling as a back-to-goal attacker who links play and provides intelligent distribution.
With 14 goals and 10 assists, Lukaku has not only delivered on the scoresheet but also filled the void left by Victor Osimhen, who departed for Galatasaray on loan after a bizarre transfer saga. Lukaku's resurgence has made him a fan favourite once more, in a city that embraces its heroes with fierce loyalty.
2. McTominay the Surprise Star of the Season
Scott McTominay has emerged as the unlikely engine of Napoli’s midfield. Signed from Manchester United on deadline day, the 28-year-old Scot quickly adapted to life in Naples—on and off the pitch. In a light-hearted interview, McTominay revealed his love for Neapolitan produce, saying he snacks on local tomatoes.
But it's his performances that have truly endeared him to supporters. With 12 goals, McTominay has enjoyed the most prolific season of his career. Nicknamed “McFratm” and “McBro” by the locals, he has become the beating heart of Conte’s midfield and a foundational piece for Napoli’s Champions League ambitions next season.
3. Raspadori’s Timely Contribution
While often used as a substitute, Giacomo Raspadori played a crucial role during the season’s decisive phase. After the January sale of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain, Raspadori seized his opportunity. Starting eight of his ten league matches from mid-February onwards, the Italy international scored five goals and assisted one more—many in critical moments.
His adaptability and knack for delivering in pressure situations made him a valuable asset during Napoli’s title run-in.
4. Anguissa Anchors Midfield Revival
Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa returned to his best this season, anchoring the midfield alongside McTominay and Stanislav Lobotka. A key figure in Napoli's previous title-winning campaign, Anguissa was among those who dipped in form last season. But under Conte, the Cameroonian rediscovered his rhythm.
With a career-best six goals and four assists, the 29-year-old was instrumental in Napoli’s resurgence. His strike in the pivotal January win over Juventus highlighted his value in big games, while his consistency provided the backbone of Conte’s set
Looking Ahead
With the Scudetto secured, Napoli now turn their focus to the expanded Champions League format and the challenge of defending their domestic crown. Under Conte's leadership and with key performers like Lukaku, McTominay, Anguissa, and Raspadori in form, the future looks bright in Naples once again.