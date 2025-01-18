‘It's a dream to be here’: Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia joins PSG on 4-year contract

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has signed a contract with Paris Saint Germain until 2029 and will reportedly get paid €70 million across four seasons, that is equivalent to earning 17,5 million euros per year.

Football Its a dream to be here Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia joins PSG on 4-year contract hrd
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 18, 2025, 11:49 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 11:49 AM IST

‘It's a dream to be here’: Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia joins PSG on 4-year contract 

The French club Paris Saint Germain made their first signing in the January transfer window by securing the signature of Napoli’s star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on a four-year contract, as announced by the club on Saturday, January 18. 

Kvaratskhelia left the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona even though he had two and half years of contract left at the club. The Georgian international has reportedly refused to extend the contract at the Napoli Football Club and expressed his desire to move on from the club, where he spent three years after signing from FC Dinamo Batumi in 2022. The 23-year-old winger was heavily linked with his move to Liverpool and Chelsea and was seen as the potential replacement for Mohamed Salah once he leaves The Reds at the end of the ongoing season. 

Also read: Mohamed Salah's transfer: Al Hilal manager breaks silence on Liverpool star's potential move to Saudi Arabia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has signed a contract with Paris Saint Germain until 2029 and will reportedly get paid €70 million across four seasons, that is equivalent to earning 17,5 million euros per year. The Serie A club was looking to strengthen their attacking depth after Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi left PSG to join Real Madrid and MLS club Inter-Miami in 2024 and 2023, respectively. Parc des Princes were putting best of their efforts to have him on the board in the ongoing transfer window. 

Speaking about his joining at PSG, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia stated that it was his ‘dream’ to join Ligue 1 club, adding that he heard positive feedback about the club. 

“It's a dream to be here. I've heard a lot of very positive things about Paris Saint-Germain. I feel immense pride in joining this great club and I'm really looking forward to wearing my new colours”, said Kvaratskhelia.

PSG president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, hailed the 23-year-old youngster as a player with ‘talent’ and ‘courage’ and fights for the team. 

“We are delighted to welcome Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to the Paris Saint-Germain family. Khvicha is one of the most exciting players in world football - a fantastic talent, but also a player who has courage and fights for the team above all else,"  Nasser Al-Khelaifi said. 

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia joined Napoli club in 2022 and emerged as one of the players at the club. The Georgian international was part of the team that won the Serie A title for the first time since 1990 in 2023. Kvaratskhelia leaving the Naples-based club will be a huge headache for the management as they have to look for his replacement. Meanwhile, Paris Saint Germain are currently table toppers in the ongoing Ligue 1 season and signing of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia  would further increase their hopes of defending their prestigious title. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Champions Trophy 2025: When astrologer predicted Gambhir will win at least one ICC trophy as India's coach hrd

Champions Trophy 2025: When astrologer predicted Gambhir will win at least one ICC trophy as India's coach

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 5 on 5 Unbeaten Indian mens team enters semifinal with a win over Sri Lanka in QF hrd

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: 5 on 5! Unbeaten Indian men'ss team enters semifinal with a win over Sri Lanka in QF

Kho Kho World Cup 2025:5 on 5 Unbeaten Indian mens team enters semifinal with a win over Sri Lanka in QF hrd

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: 5 on 5! Unbeaten Indian men’s team enters semifinal with a win over Sri Lanka in QF

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Dominant Indian womens team secures semifinal berth with a win over Bangladesh in QF

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Dominant Indian women's team secures semifinal berth with a win over Bangladesh in QF

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Dominant Indian womens team books semifinal berth with a win over Bangladesh in QF hrd

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Dominant Indian women’s team books semifinal berth with a win over Bangladesh in QF

Recent Stories

Cybersecurity to Data Analytics-5 High-Paying Jobs with Short-Term Certifications RBA

Cybersecurity to Data Analytics-5 High-Paying Jobs with Short-Term Certifications

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar pens emotional note; here's what she wrote RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar pens emotional note; here's what she wrote

Tata Group stocks: IHCL share price to watch on January 20 AJR

Tata Group stocks: IHCL share price to watch on January 20

Kia EV6 Facelift Launched at Auto Expo 2025 know about its battery, new features, improved design and more RBA

Kia EV6 Facelift Launched in India, know about its battery, new features, improved design and more

Duare Sarkar 2025 camp: Avail 37 government services Know when it begins AJR

Duare Sarkar 2025 camp: Avail 37 government services – Know when it begins

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Indian Women Dominate Malaysia with 80-Point Victory

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Indian Women Dominate Malaysia with 80-Point Victory

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Golden Visa in Dubai: Are You Considering Applying for It? WATCH THIS

Gulf Pulse | Golden Visa in Dubai: Are You Considering Applying for It? WATCH THIS

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Video Icon