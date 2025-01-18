Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has signed a contract with Paris Saint Germain until 2029 and will reportedly get paid €70 million across four seasons, that is equivalent to earning 17,5 million euros per year.

‘It's a dream to be here’: Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia joins PSG on 4-year contract

The French club Paris Saint Germain made their first signing in the January transfer window by securing the signature of Napoli’s star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on a four-year contract, as announced by the club on Saturday, January 18.

Kvaratskhelia left the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona even though he had two and half years of contract left at the club. The Georgian international has reportedly refused to extend the contract at the Napoli Football Club and expressed his desire to move on from the club, where he spent three years after signing from FC Dinamo Batumi in 2022. The 23-year-old winger was heavily linked with his move to Liverpool and Chelsea and was seen as the potential replacement for Mohamed Salah once he leaves The Reds at the end of the ongoing season.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has signed a contract with Paris Saint Germain until 2029 and will reportedly get paid €70 million across four seasons, that is equivalent to earning 17,5 million euros per year. The Serie A club was looking to strengthen their attacking depth after Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi left PSG to join Real Madrid and MLS club Inter-Miami in 2024 and 2023, respectively. Parc des Princes were putting best of their efforts to have him on the board in the ongoing transfer window.

Speaking about his joining at PSG, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia stated that it was his ‘dream’ to join Ligue 1 club, adding that he heard positive feedback about the club.

“It's a dream to be here. I've heard a lot of very positive things about Paris Saint-Germain. I feel immense pride in joining this great club and I'm really looking forward to wearing my new colours”, said Kvaratskhelia.

PSG president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, hailed the 23-year-old youngster as a player with ‘talent’ and ‘courage’ and fights for the team.

“We are delighted to welcome Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to the Paris Saint-Germain family. Khvicha is one of the most exciting players in world football - a fantastic talent, but also a player who has courage and fights for the team above all else," Nasser Al-Khelaifi said.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia joined Napoli club in 2022 and emerged as one of the players at the club. The Georgian international was part of the team that won the Serie A title for the first time since 1990 in 2023. Kvaratskhelia leaving the Naples-based club will be a huge headache for the management as they have to look for his replacement. Meanwhile, Paris Saint Germain are currently table toppers in the ongoing Ligue 1 season and signing of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia would further increase their hopes of defending their prestigious title.

