Europa League Quarter-Final Draw: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona, West Ham vs Lyon the headliners

The teams that finally made it to the Europa League 2021-22 last-8 draw are: Atalanta, Barcelona, Braga, Eintracht Frankfurt, Leipzig, Lyon, Rangers, West Ham.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Europa League 2021-22 quarter-final draw took place on Friday at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. With the competition down to eight teams, the fight to make the final in Seville is heating up. Also read: Champions League, Quarter-Final Draw: Chelsea vs Real Madrid, Man City vs Atletico the headliners

Image Credit: Getty Images

There are two British clubs in the last eight of the Europa League after West Ham saw off Sevilla 2-1 on aggregate on Thursday evening, while Rangers squeezed past Red Star Belgrade 3-2 on aggregate. Barcelona also made it through with a 2-1 win at Galatasaray. Also read: 7 goals in 10 games: Aubameyang reveals key to success at Barcelona

Image Credit: Getty Images

The teams that finally made it to the Europa League last-8 draw are: Atalanta, Barcelona, Braga, Eintracht Frankfurt, Leipzig, Lyon, Rangers, West Ham

Image Credit: Getty Images

Here's a look at the results of the Europa League 2021-22 quarter-final draw: QF1: Leipzig vs Atalanta QF2: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona QF3: West Ham vs Lyon QF4: Braga vs Rangers SF1: Winners of QF1 v QF4 SF2: Winners of QF3 v QF2

Image Credit: Getty Images

The first legs of the quarter-final ties will be played on April 7, with the return fixtures on April 14. The semi-finals will start on April 21 and 27, with the second legs on May 5. The final is on May 18 in Seville. All dates are provisional and subject to change by UEFA.

Image Credit: Getty Images