Europa League Quarter-Final Draw: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona, West Ham vs Lyon the headliners
The teams that finally made it to the Europa League 2021-22 last-8 draw are: Atalanta, Barcelona, Braga, Eintracht Frankfurt, Leipzig, Lyon, Rangers, West Ham.
The Europa League 2021-22 quarter-final draw took place on Friday at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. With the competition down to eight teams, the fight to make the final in Seville is heating up.
There are two British clubs in the last eight of the Europa League after West Ham saw off Sevilla 2-1 on aggregate on Thursday evening, while Rangers squeezed past Red Star Belgrade 3-2 on aggregate. Barcelona also made it through with a 2-1 win at Galatasaray.
Here's a look at the results of the Europa League 2021-22 quarter-final draw:
QF1: Leipzig vs Atalanta
QF2: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona
QF3: West Ham vs Lyon
QF4: Braga vs Rangers
SF1: Winners of QF1 v QF4
SF2: Winners of QF3 v QF2
The first legs of the quarter-final ties will be played on April 7, with the return fixtures on April 14. The semi-finals will start on April 21 and 27, with the second legs on May 5. The final is on May 18 in Seville. All dates are provisional and subject to change by UEFA.
Earlier today, the draw for the Champions League last-8 round was announced.
QF1: Chelsea vs Real Madrid
QF2: Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid
QF3: Villarreal vs Bayern Munich
QF4: Benfica vs Liverpool
SF1: Manchester City or Atlético Madrid vs Chelsea or Real Madrid
SF2: Benfica or Liverpool vs Villarreal or Bayern Munich
In the final, the winners of semi-final two will be the ‘home’ team.