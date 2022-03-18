Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Europa League Quarter-Final Draw: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona, West Ham vs Lyon the headliners

    First Published Mar 18, 2022, 6:15 PM IST

    The teams that finally made it to the Europa League 2021-22 last-8 draw are: Atalanta, Barcelona, Braga, Eintracht Frankfurt, Leipzig, Lyon, Rangers, West Ham.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Europa League 2021-22 quarter-final draw took place on Friday at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. With the competition down to eight teams, the fight to make the final in Seville is heating up.

    Also read: Champions League, Quarter-Final Draw: Chelsea vs Real Madrid, Man City vs Atletico the headliners

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    There are two British clubs in the last eight of the Europa League after West Ham saw off Sevilla 2-1 on aggregate on Thursday evening, while Rangers squeezed past Red Star Belgrade 3-2 on aggregate. Barcelona also made it through with a 2-1 win at Galatasaray. 

    Also read: 7 goals in 10 games: Aubameyang reveals key to success at Barcelona

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The teams that finally made it to the Europa League last-8 draw are: Atalanta, Barcelona, Braga, Eintracht Frankfurt, Leipzig, Lyon, Rangers, West Ham

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Here's a look at the results of the Europa League 2021-22 quarter-final draw:

    QF1: Leipzig vs Atalanta

    QF2: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona

    QF3: West Ham vs Lyon

    QF4: Braga vs Rangers

    SF1: Winners of QF1 v QF4

    SF2: Winners of QF3 v QF2

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The first legs of the quarter-final ties will be played on April 7, with the return fixtures on April 14. The semi-finals will start on April 21 and 27, with the second legs on May 5. The final is on May 18 in Seville. All dates are provisional and subject to change by UEFA.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Earlier today, the draw for the Champions League last-8 round was announced. 

    QF1: Chelsea vs Real Madrid

    QF2: Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

    QF3: Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

    QF4: Benfica vs Liverpool

    SF1: Manchester City or Atlético Madrid vs Chelsea or Real Madrid

    SF2: Benfica or Liverpool vs Villarreal or Bayern Munich

    In the final, the winners of semi-final two will be the ‘home’ team.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Ukraine war: CAS rejects Russia's appeal over World Cup 2022 ban snt

    Ukraine war: CAS rejects Russia's appeal over World Cup 2022 ban

    football Real Madrid wish a colourful Holi Indian fans ecstatic to see post in Hindi snt

    Real Madrid wish a colourful Holi; Indian fans ecstatic to see post in Hindi

    Blow for Lucknow Super Giants Injured Mark Wood ruled out of IPL 2022 report snt

    Blow for Lucknow Super Giants: Injured Mark Wood ruled out of IPL 2022 - Report

    Happy Holi: IPL 2022 stars celebrate festival of colours in quarantine franchises share a glimpse snt

    Happy Holi: IPL 2022 stars celebrate festival of colours in quarantine

    tennis Indian Wells: Kyrgios' tantrums, brush with Ben Stiller headlines loss against Nadal snt

    Indian Wells: Kyrgios' tantrums, brush with Ben Stiller headlines loss to Nadal

    Recent Stories

    Which part of The Kashmir Files does Omar find untrue: BJP-dnm

    Which part of ‘The Kashmir Files’ does Omar find untrue: BJP

    football Ukraine war: CAS rejects Russia's appeal over World Cup 2022 ban snt

    Ukraine war: CAS rejects Russia's appeal over World Cup 2022 ban

    G23 leaders intend to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi this weekend - ADT

    G23 leaders intend to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi this weekend

    AAP to nominate Harbhajan, Chadha, IIT-Delhi prof for Rajya Sabha from Punjab: Sources - dnm

    AAP to nominate Harbhajan, Chadha, IIT-Delhi prof for Rajya Sabha from Punjab: Sources

    Showy cleavage, Urfi Javed wears front open and backless kurta for Holi 2022 drb

    Showing cleavage, Urfi Javed wears front open and backless kurta for Holi 2022

    Recent Videos

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice ycb

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Frustrated with semi-final loss says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando snt

    ISL 2021-22: Frustrated with semi-final loss, says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Want our fans to be there for final says Hyderabad FC coach Marquez snt

    ISL 2021-22: Want our fans to be there for final, says Hyderabad FC's coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Match Highlights SF2 2nd Leg Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters snt

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (SF2 2nd Leg): Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle snt

    ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle

    Video Icon