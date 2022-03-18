Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 goals in 10 games: Aubameyang reveals key to success at Barcelona

    First Published Mar 18, 2022, 1:11 PM IST

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made it seven goals in 10 games for Barcelona to put Xavi Hernandez’s side into Friday’s Europa League quarter-final draw. 

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has hit the headlines for his goal-scoring run at Barcelona since he moved from Arsenal in the January transfer window. 

    The Gabonese striker made it seven goals in 10 games for the Catalan club as he put Xavi Hernandez's side into the Europa League quarter-final draw. On Thursday night, Aubameyang was on target again as Barcelona saw off Galatasaray, coming from behind in the second leg with a 2-1 away win in Turkey.

    After failing to find the net in his first three matches, the former Arsenal captain opened his account in style with a hat-trick against Valencia in Mestalla. Aubameyang followed that up with goals against Athletic and Osasuna in the league and Napoli and Galatasaray in Europe.

    Also read: La Liga: How Barcelona's Aubameyang created history with hat-trick against Valencia

    Following Barcelona's win last night, Aubameyang has revealed his key to success in the Spanish club, saying that being happy has been the driving force. 

    "What can I tell you? I am working a lot, and I think that the most important thing is that I am happy," he said, as cited by Mundo Deportivo. "When you are happy, you have excitement for everything, to score goals, to help the team and to kill," the Gabon international added.

    The UEFA Europa League is a favourite competition for Aubameyang. He now has 24 goals in 47 appearances and is joint third on the list of scorers from the group stages and beyond since it was renamed after being formally known as the UEFA Cup.

    The 32-year-old striker is level with 1899 Hoffenheim's Munas Dabbur and just two behind Athletic Bilbao's Aritz Aduriz on 26 and six behind all-time leader Rayo Vallecano's Radomel Falcao. 

    Aubameyang will now have to chance to feature in his first Clásico against Real Madrid on Sunday and extend his excellent run of form.

