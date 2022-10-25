Ronaldo all smiles as he returns to Man United first-team training; will icon start in Europa League clash?

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to training with Manchester United's first-team squad on Tuesday after meeting with manager Erik ten Hag. The Portuguese icon, who could feature in the club's upcoming Europa League clash against FC Sheriff, was axed for the Chelsea trip after storming out of Old Trafford before the final whistle during their win against Tottenham Hotspur.

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who created a massive outburst after storming out of Old Trafford during Manchester United's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur last week, continues to hog the limelight, with reports suggesting the Portuguese star and the club are gearing up to part ways. However, unfazed by what is being written in the media, the 37-year-old star returned to training with the first-team squad ahead of their Europa League clash against FC Sheriff on October 28 (12:30 AM IST). Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo conundrum at Man United: Here's how Sir Alex Ferguson might have dealt with situation

According to reports, Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag met with Ronaldo at Carrington Complex before allowing the Portuguese talisman to join the rest of the squad for an intense training session on Tuesday. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was fined and made to train alone after refusing to come off the bench and leaving early during last week's Premier League clash against Antonio Conte's men.

Ronaldo was also axed from the squad for Saturday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Reports suggested the Portugal international would have to apologise and accept a reduced role at the club before being reintegrated into the first-team squad. That seems to have happened during today's clear-the-air meeting with Ten Hag, and there is now a possibility the 37-year-old could feature when the Red Devils take on FC Sheriff in the Europa League. Also read: Fans applaud Ten Hag after Man United boss states Ronaldo faced 'consequence' for Old Trafford walk-out

There is a strong possibility that Ronaldo will be looking for a way out of Manchester United in the January transfer window, with reports insisting that a return to Serie A, where he played for Juventus, is the most likely option. According to The Sun, quoting a source, Napoli was interested in the Portuguese striker over the summer and is still keen. Adding the 37-year-old icon to their squad is a step they reportedly believe will help them to remain top of Serie A and progress through the Champions League.

Finding a buyer prepared to pay Ronaldo's full salary is the challenge facing United; this task has proven to be unachievable over the summer. As a result, a free transfer or a mutual contract termination has not been ruled out. Although Ten Hag is willing to lose the Portuguese icon, he does not want to further restrict his options in attack. He would insist on recruiting a replacement before approving any departures. Also read: 'Unacceptable!' 'Does Ronaldo think he's greater than Man United?' Pundits slam walk-off before full time

