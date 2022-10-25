Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who could replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United? 6 players to watch out for

    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 4:23 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Manchester United is likely to come to an abrupt end after reports stated that the two parties are prepared to part ways after the recent fallout between the Portuguese talisman and Erik ten Hag. Here's a look at six players who could potentially replace the legendary striker at Old Trafford.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Old Trafford appears to be nearing its end, with reports suggesting that Manchester United and the Portuguese talisman are preparing to party ways after the recent fallout with manager Erik ten Hag. However, it is said that both parties are willing to wait out the remaining three weeks of league football prior to the Qatar World Cup 2022 before making a firm decision over the player's future.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel before the final whistle during Manchester United's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, resulting in the iconic footballer being axed from the team's squad that went to Chelsea over the weekend. Although the Portuguese superstar stated that his reaction was in the heat of the moment, fans and football pundits have dubbed the striker's behaviour 'unacceptable and selfish'.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Manchester United is set to play two Europa League clashes against FC Sheriff and Real Sociedad, three Premier League games against West Ham, Aston Villa and Fulham, and one League Cup encounter, also against Villa, before players, including Ronaldo, leave for Qatar for the showpiece event. It will be interesting to see if the player, who is the team's highest earner, will depart the club in the January transfer window or once his contract expires in the summer of 2023.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Before the January transfer window, Manchester United would think about releasing Ronaldo on a free transfer, but this isn't the best choice because it would be expensive even if both parties agreed to leave. Additionally, United lacks depth up front, so losing Ronaldo would give them few alternatives. The best option for the Red Devils is still to find a buyer willing to take over the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's contract. Ten Hag would prefer the club move on from Ronaldo in an ideal scenario. There has been an increasing irritation with the Portuguese being the centre of attention whether or not he was playing. If Ronaldo performs well at the World Cup, interest might rise.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    If Ronaldo were to leave, it's understood that the Manchester United boss would require another forward to be signed. Ten Hag, who has had a high success record thus far with the players he pushed to join United in the summer, views PSV's Cody Gakpo, who the same agency handles as the Dutchman himself, as a robust 'plug and play' option. Gakpo has had an outstanding season thus far with PSV, tallying nine goals and nine assists through 11 Eredivisie games.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to reports, Bayer Leverkusen's Patrik Schick is also being eyed as a replacement for Ronaldo. The 26-year-old announced himself on the world stage by scoring five times at Euro 2020 for the Czech Republic. Schick continued his outstanding play last season by scoring 24 goals in just 27 Bundesliga games. In the competition, only former Bayern Munich icon Robert Lewandowski scored more goals than he did.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Brentford's Ivan Toney, who has been in sublime form this season, is also being pegged as one of the possible contenders to replace Ronaldo. The Englishman has scored eight goals this season and was also called into the national squad for the UEFA Nations League. It will be interesting to see if the 26-year-old forward features in the upcoming Qatar World Cup 2022.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Known for his creativity, versatility and finishing, Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix is another potential replacement for Ronaldo at Manchester United. The Portuguese sensation has also impressed football enthusiasts with his dribbling skills. In 92 appearances for the La Liga giants, the 22-year-old has scored 21 goals.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Jonathan David of Lille, who has notched nine goals and three assists from 12 games, is clearly in the form of his life. The Canadian star has also been named on Graham Potter's wish list for Chelsea, and hence, there could be a bidding war between the two clubs over David if Ronaldo decides to move on.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The next option for the Red Devils is Lyon's Moussa Dembele. The Frenchman's contract expires this season, making him potentially the least expensive target. In 115 appearances for Lyon, the 26-year-old forward has scored 55 goals. Whether Manchester United opt for any of these star players or not, only time will tell. However, in the meantime, it will be interesting to see if Ronaldo gets a chance to play for the Red Devils ever again.

