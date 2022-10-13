Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo all smiles after scoring 700th club career goal; can Man United icon build on momentum?

    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 2:04 PM IST

    Manchester United host Omonia Nicosia in their Europa League clash at Old Trafford on Thursday, and all eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo to see if the legendary striker can build on the momentum gained over the weekend with his 700th club career goal.

    The smile on legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's face during Manchester United's training session at Aon Complex ahead of their Europa League clash against Omonia Nicosia speaks for itself. The Portuguese icon, who scored his 700th cub career goal over the weekend at Everton, appeared relieved as relaxed as he shared smiles with his teammates. However, fans would ponder whether the 37-year-old can build on the momentum in the Red Devils' ongoing campaign.

    Manchester United and Omonia Nicosia will face off at Old Trafford in this intriguing Europa League matchup. Marcus Rashford's second-half double helped the Red Devils overturn a 1-0 halftime lead to win 3-2 in Cyprus last week and advance to the UEFA knockout stages for the third consecutive year.

    Erik ten Hag's men have won back-to-back Europa League games to clinch the runner-up position since a disappointing 1-0 home loss to Real Sociedad in their curtain-raising Group E meeting. A win tonight could be the difference between United winning the division because third-placed Sheriff Tiraspol is three points behind them and is travelling to San Sebastian to play section leaders Sociedad.

    By his standards, Ronaldo may have missed several chances to score at Omonia the previous week. Still, on Sunday, he came off the bench to give his club a crucial 2-1 Premier League victory at Everton and score his 700th club career goal. 

    Following Anthony Martial's second injury at Goodison Park, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner should start against the Cypriot Cup champions. And the Portuguese talisman would hope he can continue his Sunday's show against Frank Lampard's men into today's clash.

    However, it remains to be seen if Ten Hag will give the Portugal captain a start in the Red Devils' next Premier League against Newcastle on October 16. Ahead of Thursday's clash, the Dutchman discussed Ronaldo's role in his plans and his desire to bring out the best in the legendary striker this season. "I want to support him as good as possible," the United boss told his pre-match press conference.

    "We have certain demands from players, what we expect in certain positions. I want to get the best out of him, he's in better shape now and I'm happy with that. At the start, it was the case [lack of fitness]; it's proven once again, no one can miss a pre-season," Ten Hag added.

