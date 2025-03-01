Diego Maradona's daughter makes shocking 'mafia' revelations ahead of Argentinian legend's death hearing

Diego Maradona's death was shrouded in controversy, with his friends and family questioning medical care he received in his final days.

Former Argentina football legend Diego Maradona’s daughter Dalma Maradona makes shocking revelations as he seeks justice for her father ahead of the trial into his death, which will begin on March 11. On November 25, 2020, the entire football world came to a standstill upon hearing shocking news of the untimely demise of one of the greatest footballers to have ever graced the sport. Diego Maradona suffered a fatal heart attack at home in November, just two weeks after he was discharged from the hospital following a successful brain surgery to remove a blood clot between his skull and brain. However, the Argentinian football legend’s death was shrouded in controversy, with his friends and family questioning medical care he received in his final days. Maradona’s family accused medical practitioners for their negligence when he was in care, raising questions about proper treatment and attention given to him, ultimately leading to his tragic passing. Ahead of the trial into the death of Diego Maradona, Damala made serious revelations that would further intensify the controversy around her father’s death.

Dalma Maradona, the eldest daughter of the former star, revealed that her mother, Claudia Rosana is living in fear of the mafia, who control everything from money to power. The 37-year-old asserted that she is not willing to give up the fight despite the threat from the mafia. “My mother is worried because she is afraid. Afraid of the mafia, of those who control everything, have money and power.” Dalama said on Bondi Live. “But I don't care. I know who I am up against, but I cannot remain silent. We need people to know the truth. My mother tells me all the time "shut up, don't say anything, I'm scared", but I can't. I owe it to him.” she added.

Earlier, Dalma alleged that the ‘mafia of assassins’ was involved in her father’s demise and that they deliberately neglected his medical care to ensure his death. She further claimed that there was plenty of evidence to prove a lack of medical attention with the conversations of cover-up and professional medical negligence taking place behind closed doors, preventing the truth from coming to light. Her serious allegations coupled with a controversy around Maradona’s death had intensified the calls for justice for the legendary footballer, with many accusing the medical doctors for their sheer negligence behind his death.

Diego Maradona’s death not just shockwaves across Argentina but across the footballing world. Argentina went into three days of mourning, where his body was kept lying in a casket at the Casa Rosada, the presidential palace in Buenos Aires. The thousands thronged to the presidential palace to pay their last respects and tribute to the legendary footballer, who mesmerized the world with his exceptional footballing brilliance. Maradona was laid to rest at Jardin de Bella Vista cemetery.

Three years later after Diego Maradona’s death, in 2023, it was announced that eight doctors and nurses would go on trial for their homicide due to alleged medical negligence and their role in the former Argentinian football legend’s death. The convicts are likely to face up to 25 years of imprisonment. Last year, a medical report by Pablo Ferrari stated that rapid heartbeat was either natural or stemmed from an ‘external’ factor, possibly due to his consumption of cocaine. During his playing days and retirement, Maradona was addicted to cocaine, which affected his health.

Diego Maradona was one of the greatest players in the history of football. He played a pivotal role as a captain to help Argentina clinch their maiden FIFA World Cup title in 1986 by defeating then West Germany in the final. In the same edition of the World Cup, Maradona knocked England out of the tournament with ‘Hand of God’ goal. He represented Argentina in 91 matches and scored 34 goals. He also played club football while representing Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell's Old Boys.

