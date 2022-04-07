Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maradona's daughter claims 'Hand of God' jersey up for auction is not the real one

    First Published Apr 7, 2022, 3:36 PM IST

    On Wednesday, England midfielder Steve Hodge, who got Maradona's jersey after the game, announced he was auctioning the shirt after 19 years on display at England's National Football Museum.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The jersey, worn by legendary striker Diego Maradona when he netted two of the most iconic goals in the sport's history, was put up for auction on Wednesday. Still, its sale was complicated by claims from his eldest daughter that the wrong shirt was going under the hammer.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Maradona wore the No. 10 jersey in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England in Mexico. Six minutes into the second half, the Argentine put his country ahead by sneakily punching the ball into the net, a goal famously called the 'Hand of God'.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Four minutes later, Maradona dribbled from his half to score a sensational second goal that, to date, tops polls as the greatest goal in World Cup history.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On Wednesday, England midfielder Steve Hodge, who got Maradona's jersey after the game, announced he was auctioning the shirt after 19 years on display at England's National Football Museum. London-based auctioneers Sotheby's expect the jersey to fetch at least 4 million pounds ($5.23 million).

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, Maradona's daughter cast doubt on the veracity of the jersey by saying Hodge got the shirt the Argentine wore in the first half, not the one he was wearing when he scored the two famous goals. "That ex-England player thinks he's got my dad's second-half shirt, but there's a confusion. He has the first-half top. I wanted to explain that to people so that whoever wants to buy it knows the truth," Dalma Maradona said on Metro radio.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Quizzed on the whereabouts of the shirt Diego Maradona wore after the half-time break, she added, "My mum hasn't got it. I know who has, but I'm not going to say who's got it so as not to expose that person. All I can say is that the one that's being auctioned is not the one my dad scored his goals with."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Sotheby's have said they used photo-matching technology to "conclusively" match the shirt to both goals by "examining unique details on various elements of the item, including the patch, stripes, and numbering." The online auction will run between April 20 and May 4.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Since the Argentine died of a cardiac arrest in November 2020, Maradona's family has been involved in many scandals and court battles related to his legacy. The 60-year-old former Napoli and Boca Juniors striker is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time and is a hero to millions of people worldwide.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sachin Tendulkar, Kiran More croon Lata Mangeshkar, Hemant Kumar's Marathi song - gps

    Watch: Sachin Tendulkar, Kiran More croon Lata Mangeshkar, Hemant Kumar’s Marathi song

    football Barcelona offer 3-year deal, 8 mn euros net salary to Bayern Munich's Lewandowski snt

    Barcelona offer 3-year deal, 8 mn euros net salary to Bayern Munich's Lewandowski?

    IPL 2022: Here's what David Warner wants to learn from DC captain Rishabh Pant snt

    IPL 2022: Here's what David Warner wants to learn from DC captain Rishabh Pant

    IPL 2022: Bumrah, Rana penalised for breaching code of conduct during MI vs KKR clash snt

    IPL 2022: Bumrah, Rana penalised for breaching code of conduct during MI vs KKR clash

    football champions league Aging like wine: Real Madrid's Benzema hailed for hat-trick against Chelsea snt

    'Aging like wine': Real Madrid's Benzema hailed for UCL hat-trick against Chelsea

    Recent Stories

    Sachin Tendulkar, Kiran More croon Lata Mangeshkar, Hemant Kumar's Marathi song - gps

    Watch: Sachin Tendulkar, Kiran More croon Lata Mangeshkar, Hemant Kumar’s Marathi song

    Omar Abdullah being questioned by ED in JK Bank scam case blames BJP calls it fishing expedition gcw

    Omar Abdullah being questioned by ED; blames BJP, calls it 'fishing expedition'

    Toddler puts up makeup to look like her pet dog; internet can't keep calm-tgy

    Toddler puts up makeup to look like her pet dog; internet can't keep calm

    Why is Ram Charan walking barefoot and wearing black attire? Is he visiting Kerala's Sabarimala Temple? RBA

    Why is Ram Charan walking barefoot and wearing black attire? Is he visiting Kerala's Sabarimala Temple?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here is how fitness freak Virat Kohli does his intense workouts-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's how fitness freak Virat Kohli does his intense workouts

    Recent Videos

    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon
    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh s Srikakulam gcw

    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: David Warner and Anrich Nortje are available for selection - Shane Watson-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Warner and Nortje are available for selection" - Watson

    Video Icon