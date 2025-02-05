Cristiano Ronaldo birthday: Al-Nassr star's BIG declaration - 'I am the greatest scorer in history'

Cristiano Ronaldo, who turned 40 on February 5, confidently reaffirms his status as football's greatest amid ongoing debates with Lionel Messi.

As he turns 40, Cristiano Ronaldo remains as confident and self-assured as ever, continuing to assert his status as the finest footballer the sport has ever seen. The Portuguese star, currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, celebrated his brithday on Wednesday (February 5) while holding firm in his belief about his unparalleled legacy.

In a recent interview with Spanish television channel La Sexta, Ronaldo once again made headlines with his bold statements. "I am the greatest scorer in history," he declared. "Although I am not left-footed, I am in the top 10 in history for goals scored with the left foot. These are numbers. I am the most complete player who has ever existed. I play well with my head, I take good free kicks, I am fast, I am strong, I jump... I have never seen anyone better than me."

Ronaldo's illustrious career is underscored by numerous records in men's football, including the most international appearances (217) and goals (135) for Portugal. His confidence in his achievements has been a hallmark throughout his career, often sparking debates within the footballing world. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo birthday: Will 40-year-old legendary striker's pursuit for 1,000 goals slow down?

When addressing the age-old comparison with Lionel Messi, Ronaldo has consistently shown respect for the Argentine but ultimately positions himself as the better player. Messi, who currently plays for Inter Miami, remains his closest rival in the race for footballing immortality.

Former Barcelona and Argentina star Javier Mascherano, now Messi's coach at Inter Miami, weighed in on Ronaldo's recent comments. "I have a lot of respect for Cristiano and I don't have to analyze his opinions. It's what he thinks. I have my own thoughts and it isn’t that," Mascherano remarked, subtly reaffirming his allegiance to Messi.

As Ronaldo continues to thrive in Saudi Arabia and Messi dazzles in the United States, the debate over who is the greatest of all time endures. However, Ronaldo’s belief in his supremacy remains unwavering, as he approaches the next chapter of his remarkable journey in football.

