Cristiano Ronaldo birthday: Will 40-year-old legendary striker's pursuit for 1,000 goals slow down?

Cristiano Ronaldo, celebrating his 40th birthday, stands as a global football icon with 923 career goals, numerous records, and an unwavering drive to reach 1,000 goals.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
Updated: Feb 5, 2025, 10:18 AM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of football's greatest icons, celebrates his 40th birthday today, February 5. While this milestone signifies a lifetime of extraordinary achievements, Ronaldo's focus remains firmly fixed on another historic number—1,000 goals. The Portuguese legend is just 77 strikes away from reaching this unprecedented mark in professional football.

Ronaldo's career, spanning over two decades since his debut on August 14, 2002, has been defined by an insatiable hunger for records and success. With 923 officially recognized goals, he is not only the top scorer in football history but also 73 goals ahead of his longtime rival Lionel Messi.

budget 2025
article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

A Legacy of Unmatched Records

Ronaldo’s impact on football has been monumental. He holds numerous records, including:

  • Most international appearances (217) and goals (135) for Portugal.
  • Most goals (140) and most appearances (183) in the UEFA Champions League.
  • All-time top scorer in European Championship history across qualifiers and tournaments.

His extraordinary longevity is evident in his consistency, having scored more goals in his thirties (460) than in his twenties (440).

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

Club and Country Glory

Ronaldo’s brilliance shone brightest during his nine-year stint at Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018, where he netted a staggering 450 goals in 438 appearances, becoming the club’s all-time top scorer. He helped Real Madrid secure four UEFA Champions League titles, two LaLiga titles, and three FIFA Club World Cups.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

His journey began in Madeira, Portugal, where he rose from humble beginnings to join Sporting Lisbon before Manchester United signed him in 2003 for 12 million pounds—a deal widely considered one of the greatest bargains in football history. Under Sir Alex Ferguson, Ronaldo transformed into a global star, winning three Premier League titles and a Champions League, while scoring 118 goals in 292 appearances during his first stint at the club.

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

After leaving Manchester United in 2009, Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid for a then-record fee of £80 million. He later played for Juventus, scoring 101 goals in 131 appearances and winning two Serie A titles, before returning to Manchester United for an eventful second spell. Since 2022, Ronaldo has been playing for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, reportedly earning over 160 million pounds per year.

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

For Portugal, Ronaldo remains a national hero, inspiring the country to its first international title at Euro 2016 despite being injured early in the final.

article_image7

Image Credit: Getty Images

Despite his age, Ronaldo’s determination to reach new heights has not wavered. His commitment to fitness and excellence has allowed him to maintain elite standards well into his fifth decade. His journey to 1,000 goals is a testament to his relentless drive, which has defined his career from the beginning.

article_image8

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ronaldo’s career is a blueprint of perseverance and ambition, making him not just a footballing legend but a global cultural icon. Whether in Europe’s top leagues or Saudi Arabia, the goals continue to flow, and the records keep tumbling. As he turns 40, one thing is certain—Cristiano Ronaldo's story is far from over.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BCCI asks Rohit Sharma to communicate his future plans after Champions Trophy 2025: Report HRD

BCCI asks Rohit Sharma to communicate his future plans after Champions Trophy 2025: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo NET WORTH: Check out footballer's lavish lifestyle, income, houses, private jet, and more

Cristiano Ronaldo NET WORTH: Check out footballer's lavish lifestyle, income, houses, private jet, and more

Champions Trophy 2025: Setback for Australia as Cummins likely to be ruled out; Smith, Head pegged to lead HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Setback for Australia as Cummins likely to be ruled out; Smith, Head pegged to lead

Rashid Khan overtakes Dwayne Bravo's record to become leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket HRD

Rashid Khan overtakes Dwayne Bravo's record to become leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket

Rahul Dravid's car hit by auto in Bengaluru; Heated argument on Cunningham road goes viral (WATCH) vkp

Rahul Dravid's car hit by auto in Bengaluru; Heated argument on Cunningham road goes viral (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Kerala: Trangender accuses NCP leader of sexual assault at lodge in Malappuram mannarkkad; probe underway anr

Kerala: Trangender accuses NCP leader of sexual assault at lodge in Malappuram; probe underway

7 best MBA colleges in India for future business leaders iwh

7 best MBA colleges in India for future business leaders

'Who committed biggest scam while talking clean politics?': Rahul Gandhi jibes at AAP as Delhi polls progress vkp

'Who committed biggest scam while talking clean politics?': Rahul Gandhi jibes at AAP as Delhi polls progress

Invest Rs 5,000 monthly in Post Office RD and get Rs 8 lakh in 10 years! gcw

Invest Rs 5,000 monthly in Post Office RD and get Rs 8 lakh in 10 years!

Final Destination Bloodlines Trailer OUT: The iconic horror series makes comeback [WATCH] NTI

Final Destination Bloodlines Trailer OUT: The iconic horror series makes comeback [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon