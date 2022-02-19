  • Facebook
    Erling Haaland to Real Madrid or Barcelona? Here's what we know so far

    First Published Feb 19, 2022, 12:25 PM IST
    Despite being unavailable for Borussia Dortmund due to an injury, striker Erling Haaland continues to hit the headlines amidst interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

    Despite being unavailable for Borussia Dortmund due to an injury, striker Erling Haaland continues to hit the headlines amidst interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona. Multiple reports around the Norwegian player's transfer rumours have amplified excitement among football fans. All eyes remain on whether the 21-year-old sensation will opt for a move to Santiago Bernabéu or Camp Nou.

    Real Madrid is reportedly set to submit their 'final offer' for Haaland. As per a report by SPORT, the Norway international's representatives have held talks with Carlo Ancelotti's side after the La Liga giants made a bid. Reports suggest that Haaland's agent Mino Raiola was present for talks in Monaco to strike a 'preferential deal'.

    Real Madrid faces fierce competition from rivals Barcelona, who are also reportedly set to make a bid for him. According to Ferran Correas of SPORT, Xavi Hernandez's side is willing to pay out Haaland's 75 million euros release clause, followed by commissions to his father, Alf-Inge Haaland, and manager Raiola.

    Also read: 'Barca are back': Joan Laporta makes big claim amidst rising speculation over Erling Haaland's signing

    Earlier this year, Haaland sparked excitement among fans for reportedly saying that he 'will play in Spain'. While enjoying a holiday in Marbella, fans had approached the young sensation and questioned him over his future, to which the Dortmund striker reportedly revealed that he would be heading to La Liga. If Haaland's words are to be believed, then this comes as a major blow for Premier League clubs like Manchester United and Manchester City, among others.

    Speculation is rife that Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are still on the lookout for a striker following their failed pursuit of Harry Kane last summer. Meanwhile, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly monitoring the situation closely.

    The 21-year-old striker has been hugely impressive since joining Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg two years ago. He boasts a rather remarkable record of 56 goals in 57 appearances for the club.

    Also read: 'Decision Soon': Erling Haaland states after accusing Borussia Dortmund for pressing for decision over future

