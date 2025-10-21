Image Credit : Barcelona/X

Barcelona’s long-standing financial troubles have taken a darker turn. The Catalan giants have revealed a staggering €159 million (£138m) transfer debt, according to their latest financial report presented to The Members’ Assembly on Monday.

While the report and new budget were approved by shareholders, the revelations have left fans and analysts questioning the club’s long-term sustainability. Despite Joan Laporta’s insistence that “we are much better off than we were four and a half years ago,” the numbers paint a sobering picture.