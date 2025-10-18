Image Credit : Getty

Rashford, meanwhile, has hit the ground running at Camp Nou, delivering three goals and five assists in his first 10 appearances. The England forward faced criticism for arriving late to a team meeting last month, but sporting director Deco emphasized that the club is satisfied with his contribution.

“He's on a simple loan, there's no penalty, and if we want him, we have an option to buy,” Deco told Mundo Deportivo last month.

“It's too early to talk about decisions for next season, but what matters is that we're happy with him. What we thought he could bring to us, he's bringing. He's a very high-level player. He exploded very early, then he had great seasons at United, then he had years of more complicated management with changes of coaches, and perhaps he struggled too because they demanded a lot of things from him there. But we're happy with him—that's the most important thing. These aren't decisions for now. Now it's time to focus on the games to come. A decision will be made, but that's not being discussed right now. There's a contract between the clubs but it has to be discussed.”