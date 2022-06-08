Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Robert Lewandowski: 'Bayern Munich and I are not enemies'

    First Published Jun 8, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

    Robert Lewandowski has told reporters that he won't be forcing a move to Barcelona, as he is not enemies with Bayern Munich.

    Talisman Robert Lewandowski wants to leave German champion Bayern Munich. However, he won't force a move according to his recent statements. Lewandowski sees a transfer in this window as the best solution for everyone. The Polish striker can leave as a free agent next season in 2023. It's understandable why Bayern is taking its time, as Lewandowski will be tough to replace. Even at 33, Lewandowski won the European Golden Shoe with 35 goals to his name. The back-to-back European Golden Shoe winner has scored 312 Bundesliga goals, including 238 goals for Bayern. With Bayern, Lewandowski has won eight Bundesliga titles, three DFP Pokal Cups, three UEFA Champions League (UCL) and a FIFA Club World Cup.

    Individually, Lewandowski has won six Bundesliga boots with Bayern, and he was the UCL top scorer when Bayern won the competition in 2020. In 2020-21, Lewandowski netted 41 league goals for Bayern, as he broke the record for most goals in a single Bundesliga season. The striker said earlier this week that "something has died" within him and that he wants to leave Bayern to "experience new emotions." Barcelona is the Pole's signature favourite, which would see Lewandowski move to his second 'top-five' league.

    ALSO READ: Robert Lewandowski - 'Want to leave Bayern Munich to seek new emotions in my life'

    Lewandowski said in a recent interview with Bild, "I think Bayern should invest the money they can get for me than keep me until the end of the contract. I don't want to force anything. That's not the point. It's all about finding the best solution. I want it to end: the emotions have to cool down."

    "I want to speak calmly, not through the media. I know that a conflict makes a lot of headlines. But, FC Bayern and I are not enemies. I'm not egoistic. I know what I had at Bayern and appreciate it very much. I also know that I've been doing my best not to disappoint the club or the fans for eight years," concluded Lewandowski.

