    Barcelona confident about signing Bayern Munich star Lewandowski for 40 mn euros - Report

    First Published May 9, 2022, 1:24 PM IST

    Although Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been a great signing for Barcelona, Xavi wants to bring in a marquee striker - preferably Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

    With less than a week left before the end of this year's Bundesliga campaign, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski continues to stare at an uncertain future. The Polish star's contract at the club expires at the end of the season, with the player asking for a move away from Bavaria, in a favour of a new challenge elsewhere. And La Liga giants, who have been in the hunt to replace Lionel Messi's position, have their eyes firmly set on the 33-year-old striker.

    Though Bayern has no intention to offload Lewandowski, reports suggest that Barcelona are confident about snapping up the iconic striker this summer who along with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can revolutionise the Catalan club's attack.

    According to SPORT, having given up on signing Borussia Dortmund's young sensation Erling Haaland, Lewandowski has become the number one priority on Barcelona's list. Sporting director Mateu Alemany is focusing his efforts on bringing the Polish striker to Camp Nou and remains optimistic about completing this complicated transfer with the Bayern star having made up his mind to leave the Bundesliga giants.

    The report adds that Lewandowski's move to Barcelona has received a shot in the arm with manager Xavi Hernandez's approval, who believes the squad needs to increase its performance level and competitiveness to achieve new horizons. Barca President Joan Laporta is also hoping to close the deal as he also shares a close relationship with the Pole's agent, Pini Zahavi.

    Zahavi is reportedly working on making Lewandowski's deal a reality and he is keeping the Blaugrana club informed of all the movements that take place around his client. The Israeli agent is reportedly convinced that the transfer will end up closing for a figure that will not exceed 40 million euros, the maximum amount that Barça is willing to invest to get the Polish striker. Bayern Munich will be under pressure to sell Lewandowski and losing him for free could cause a lot of damage to the team.

    The Polish striker has scored 34 goals for Bayern Munich this German league season and though the team failed to move past Villarreal in the Champions League, the striker did add 13 goals to his competition tally. Whether Lewandowski, who turns 34 in August, will move to Barcelona or will he choose to stay with the Bavarians, only time will tell.

