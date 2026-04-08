The night air in Lisbon carried more than just tension—it carried memory. For Arsenal, it was the weight of seasons gone by, of opportunities lost and labels earned. The whispers of “bottle jobs” weren’t far away. They never are when the stakes rise.

And on Tuesday night, the stakes couldn’t have been higher.

This wasn’t just another UEFA Champions League quarter-final. It felt like a defining moment in Arsenal’s season.

Two recent defeats had already rattled the foundations—one a respectable loss to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final, the other a far more concerning collapse against Southampton in the FA Cup. A third setback here would have pushed the campaign into dangerous territory.

On the touchline, even Mikel Arteta—usually animated but controlled—looked like a coiled spring ready to snap. His anxiety seeped into the occasion.