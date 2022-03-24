Aguero, Van Persie, John Terry and more in Premier League's 25-man Hall of Fame shortlist

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney and Arsenal's 'Invincible' captain Patrick Vieira on Wednesday become the latest players to be inducted into the Premier League's Hall of Fame.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Premier League has released a 25-man shortlist of former legends eligible to be inducted into the Hall of Fame's 'Class of 2022', and fans worldwide can now cast their vote.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On Wednesday, Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney and Arsenal's 'Invincible' captain, Patrick Vieira, became the latest players inducted into the Premier League's Hall of Fame. Fans now have a chance to select six more legends to join Rooney and Vieira.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Among those included are several league winners, including Gary Neville, Robin van Persie, John Terry, and Sergio Aguero.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The former Manchester City star made the shortlist after his shocking retirement in December last year. The Argentina international was forced to hang his boots after being diagnosed with a heart arrhythmia while playing for La Liga giants Barcelona.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    With ten trophy-laden years, Aguero became a legend at the Eithad, seeing him become City's record goalscorer with 260 goals in 390 games. The striker also sits fourth in the all-time Premier League goalscorer list with 184 goals.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Manchester United's Gary Neville and Paul Scholes have also been shortlisted and could join the legendary David Beckham, who was inducted in the Hall of Fame last year.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Red Devils have dominated this year's shortlist, with 12 of the 25 having played at Old Trafford at some point in their career. These players include Andy Cole, Patrice Evra, Rio Ferdinand, Van Nistelrooy, Michael Owen, Robin van Persie, Edwin van der Sar, Peter Schmeichel, Teddy Sheringham and Nemanja Vidic.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Chelsea has four names on the shortlist, led by John Terry, who made over 700 appearances for the Blues with 492 coming in the English top flight. In 17 years at Stamford Bridge, the former defender clinched the Premier League five times, with the final title the last trophy of his career. Terry's former teammates Petr Cech, Didier Drogba and Ashley Cole, have also been named in the star-studded list.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Arsenal's former captain Tony Adams could join his former teammate Vieira in the Class of 2022 after leading the Gunners into two Premier League title wins in his 14 years as a captain. With a total of 113 goals in the league, Ian Wright also represents Arsenal on the shortlist, having won the title with the Gunners in 1998. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Among the 25 candidates shortlisted include three players who were never part of a title-winning team. The three players are: Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, who lifted the FA Cup, EFL Cup and UEFA Cup, but never bagged a Premier League title; Matt Le Tissier, who racked up 270 appearances in Premier League for Southampton and Les Ferdinand, who was named Player of the Year in 1995 with Newcastle United.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The six elected inductees will join Rooney and Vieira, who become the ninth and 10th former players to be inducted, joining the likes of Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Steven Gerrard and Beckham.

    Image Credit: Premier League

    Full 25-man shortlist for Premier League Hall of Fame:

    Goalkeepers: Petr Cech, Edwin van der Sar, Peter Schmeichel

    Defenders: Tony Adams, Sol Campbell, Ashley Cole, Patrice Evra, Rio Ferdinand, Vincent Kompany, Gary Neville, John Terry, Nemanja Vidic

    Midfielders: Matthew Le Tissier, Paul Scholes, Yaya Toure

    Forwards: Sergio Aguero, Andrew Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Michael Owen, Robin van Persie, Teddy Sheringham, Ian Wright

    Image Credit: Premier League

    Voting will take place at www.premierleague.com/halloffame and on the official Premier League app until 9 pm (UK time) on Sunday, 3 April.

