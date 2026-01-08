Moroccans were perhaps pinning their hopes of Cup of Nations glory on home soil on skipper Achraf Hakimi. But while the African player of the year hardly featured in the group stage as he recovered from injury, Diaz wasted no time in becoming their key man.

Diaz, 26, has scored in every game including the crucial strike to beat Tanzania in the last 16. That makes him the tournament's leading marksman on four goals.

Born in Malaga, Diaz was capped by Spain at full international level in 2021 but later switched allegiance to Morocco, from where his father hails. The ex-Manchester City and AC Milan winger broke into the Atlas Lions' side shortly after the last AFCON in 2024 and will have an important part to play against Cameroon on Friday.