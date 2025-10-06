5 WWE Superstars Whose Careers Have Been Damaged Under Triple H
Triple H’s creative decisions have left several WWE stars struggling. Here are five names whose momentum has collapsed.
Aleister Black’s Return Fell Flat Without Any Real Storyline
Aleister Black’s comeback in April was expected to be one of the biggest moments of the year. Instead, it quickly fizzled out. Rather than being placed in a meaningful feud or storyline, Black was booked in random matches that went nowhere. His dark, occult persona had the potential to bring something unique to WWE, but the creative team never capitalized. The hype surrounding his return disappeared, leaving him as one of the most wasted talents on the roster.
Finn Balor Reduced To An Afterthought In Judgment Day
Once considered a top star with unmatched charisma and in‑ring ability, Finn Balor has been diminished under Triple H’s regime. Despite holding the World Tag Team Championship as part of Judgment Day, his run was poorly handled, making him feel like a background player. The 44‑year‑old’s alter ego once set him apart, but his credibility has been eroded by repetitive booking. Balor, once a main event caliber performer, has been left looking like another casualty of creative mismanagement.
Pete Dunne’s Identity Lost On The Main Roster
Pete Dunne was a dominant force during his NXT UK days, but his main roster run has been directionless. Instead of building on his established reputation, WWE has allegedly placed him under a mask alongside El Grande Americano, stripping away the identity he worked hard to create. For a wrestler who had already proven himself, this change feels unnecessary and damaging. Dunne’s potential to be a top star has been squandered, leaving him adrift on RAW without a clear path forward.
Giulia’s Star Power Wasted Despite Championship Win
Giulia arrived from Stardom with major expectations, billed as one of the most exciting signings in years. While she captured the Women’s United States Championship, her reign has been lackluster. She has rarely defended the title and has been relegated to backstage segments rather than meaningful matches. Despite her global appeal, WWE has failed to present her as a top star. Instead of elevating the women’s division, her booking has diminished her credibility and stalled her momentum.
Austin Theory’s Momentum Halted After Missed Opportunities
Austin Theory was once positioned as a future main event star, hand‑picked by Vince McMahon himself. Under Triple H, however, his character has been damaged and his credibility eroded. Aligning him with Grayson Waller offered potential, but when the time came to turn him babyface, the opportunity was ignored. Theory had organically become a fan favorite, yet the creative team failed to capitalize. Instead, he was kept off television, wasting what could have been a career‑defining moment.