Image Credit : Getty

Aleister Black’s comeback in April was expected to be one of the biggest moments of the year. Instead, it quickly fizzled out. Rather than being placed in a meaningful feud or storyline, Black was booked in random matches that went nowhere. His dark, occult persona had the potential to bring something unique to WWE, but the creative team never capitalized. The hype surrounding his return disappeared, leaving him as one of the most wasted talents on the roster.