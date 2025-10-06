5 WWE Superstars Who Got Slapped by Stephanie McMahon in Unforgettable Live TV Moments
Stephanie McMahon has slapped some of WWE’s biggest names on live TV. Here are five unforgettable moments.
Roman Reigns Took a Brutal Blow Behind the Scenes
During a recent appearance on the What's Your Story? podcast, The OTC recalled a backstage moment when Stephanie McMahon nearly slapped Roman Reigns 15 times. The incident was so intense it reportedly damaged his eardrums. Stephanie later joked that Reigns wasn’t selling her slap properly, which led her to go harder. She even warned him with a sharp line: “Don’t f*** with me.”
The Rock Got Slapped at WrestleMania 31
At WrestleMania 31, Stephanie McMahon confronted The Rock in the ring and delivered a slap that stunned the crowd. The Final Boss didn’t retali directly but instead brought out Ronda Rousey to handle the situation. The segment became one of the night’s most talked-about moments, highlighting Stephanie’s fearless attitude.
Triple H Wasn’t Spared Either
Despite being her husband, Triple H has also been on the receiving end of Stephanie’s slap. In a segment from 2000, she struck The Game during a chaotic family confrontation. WWE later uploaded the footage to its official YouTube channel, showcasing the intensity of the moment.
Shane McMahon Felt the Sting on Live TV
Stephanie didn’t hold back with her brother Shane either. In the same 2000 segment, she slapped Shane after already hitting Triple H and Vince McMahon. The sequence shocked viewers and cemented Stephanie’s reputation as someone who wouldn’t hesitate to make a statement—even against her own family.
Batista’s Sunglasses Nearly Flew Off After RAW Slap
In 2014, Stephanie slapped Batista during a heated exchange on Monday Night RAW. The impact was so strong it almost knocked The Animal’s sunglasses off his face. The moment added fuel to the storyline and showed Stephanie’s willingness to physically engage with WWE’s biggest stars.