Image Credit : Getty

Austin Theory’s career-defining moment came at WrestleMania 39 when he defeated John Cena. Unfortunately, his momentum since then has slowed, leaving him struggling to regain the spotlight. Cena’s return to RAW in Boston offers the perfect chance for Theory to reignite his career.

A rematch against the Greatest of All Time would allow Theory to prove that his WrestleMania victory was no fluke. For Cena, it would be another opportunity to elevate a younger star while continuing his farewell run.