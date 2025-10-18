Image Credit : Getty

Seth Rollins’ unfortunate setback at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth has forced the creative team to rethink its direction. The Visionary’s injury during his champion vs. champion clash not only removed him from action but also led to his shocking expulsion from his own heel faction on RAW. With surgery looming and a lengthy absence expected, WWE is left scrambling for a figure who can step into the leadership role. The Rock, with his unmatched aura, could seamlessly slide in as the mastermind behind The Vision, reigniting the long-awaited collision course with Roman Reigns.