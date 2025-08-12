Image Credit : Getty

Stephanie Vaquer has been riding strong momentum since her Evolution Battle Royal win, setting up a Women’s World Championship clash with Naomi. But with Naomi’s status uncertain, WWE failed to put Vaquer front and center.

Instead of giving her a meaningful promo or segment to address her future, she was reduced to a short backstage appearance with IYO SKY, speaking just one line. This underwhelming booking risks cooling her momentum right before a major title match.