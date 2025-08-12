5 Major Blunders WWE Made on RAW That Hurt Key Storylines and Superstar Momentum
WWE RAW saw several questionable booking decisions that stalled major feuds and disrupted ongoing storylines.
Lack of Focus on Stephanie Vaquer Before Clash in Paris
Stephanie Vaquer has been riding strong momentum since her Evolution Battle Royal win, setting up a Women’s World Championship clash with Naomi. But with Naomi’s status uncertain, WWE failed to put Vaquer front and center.
Instead of giving her a meaningful promo or segment to address her future, she was reduced to a short backstage appearance with IYO SKY, speaking just one line. This underwhelming booking risks cooling her momentum right before a major title match.
Naomi’s Status Left Unclear
Before RAW aired, WWE announced on social media that Naomi was not medically cleared for her scheduled defense against IYO SKY. However, the show offered no new details, Michael Cole simply repeated the same statement fans already knew.
As the reigning Women’s World Champion and a central figure in ongoing feuds, the lack of an update disrupted her storylines and left IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer without clear direction heading into Clash in Paris.
Nikki Bella’s Sudden Absence After Heated Segment
Last week’s RAW saw Nikki Bella trade sharp, personal words with Becky Lynch, setting up what looked like a promising feud for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.
Yet this week, the Bella twin was absent entirely, halting the rivalry’s early momentum. Given the intensity of their last encounter, keeping her off TV at such a critical point was a major misstep that weakened the feud before it could truly begin.
Missed Chance for a Dramatic IYO SKY-Asuka Split
Fans have long anticipated a feud between IYO SKY and Asuka following Damage CTRL’s breakup. RAW presented an opportunity for a shocking betrayal with Asuka turning on SKY unexpectedly.
Instead, WWE opted for a slow-burn approach, showing only mild tension between them. While gradual storytelling can work, this moment was primed for a dramatic turn that could have made an immediate impact and injected energy into their dynamic.
Jey Uso’s Rushed Entry into the World Heavyweight Title Picture
Jey Uso’s return to RAW after SummerSlam should have been a big moment. Instead, WWE booked him straight into the World Heavyweight Championship match for Clash in Paris without any buildup.
This decision diluted the impact of his comeback and left no time to re-establish his motivations for going after the title. With Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and LA Knight already in the mix, the match now feels overcrowded, and Jey’s inclusion risks coming across as forced.