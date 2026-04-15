5 Shocking Finishes Seth Rollins vs Gunther Could Deliver At WrestleMania 42 Main Event
Seth Rollins faces Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 42, and five different finishes could shape the outcome. From clean wins to shocking interference, each scenario carries major implications for both stars’ momentum.
Gunther Wins Clean With Sleeper Hold
Gunther has retired Goldberg, Cena, and AJ Styles, and destroyed Dragon Lee. WWE may book him to continue his dominant streak by putting Seth Rollins to sleep in the middle of the ring, earning a decisive victory without outside help.
Seth Rollins Scores Clean Victory
Seth Rollins returned from shoulder surgery at Elimination Chamber 2026 and has built strong momentum. WWE could reward him with a clean win over Gunther, keeping his run intact. However, this would mark Gunther’s third straight WrestleMania singles loss, a damaging blow to his credibility.
Paul Heyman Interferes For Gunther
Gunther is fighting on behalf of Paul Heyman, who will likely be in his corner. Heyman could distract Rollins, allowing Gunther to use a foreign object or low blow before locking in the sleeper hold. Heyman’s interference could tilt the match in Gunther’s favor.
Rollins Gains Help From A New Ally
With The Usos and LA Knight unlikely to assist Rollins after past faction tensions, he might call upon a new ally. An NXT star such as Ricky Saints could debut at WrestleMania 42, helping Rollins secure victory while protecting Gunther’s aura in defeat.
Bron Breakker Returns To Cost Rollins
Bron Breakker was initially planned to face Rollins but underwent hernia surgery after Royal Rumble. Reports suggest he has been cleared to return. Breakker could interfere at WrestleMania, spearing Rollins while Heyman distracts the referee, setting up a summer feud and giving Gunther the win.
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