Zack Moss entered the league via the Buffalo Bills in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. After being traded to the Indianapolis Colts midway through the 2022 season, he spent a season and a half there before signing a two-year deal with the Bengals in March 2024.

Moss played eight games last year, rushing for 242 yards and two touchdowns. With the Bengals missing the playoffs at 9-8, they released him in July. Moss remains a viable option for teams looking to bolster their running back depth.