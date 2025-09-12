Top 5 Running Backs Still On The Market In 2025 Who Could Boost Any NFL Backfield
Several experienced running backs are still available in 2025. These names could help teams needing depth.
Zack Moss Could Fill Depth Gaps For RB-Needy Teams
Zack Moss entered the league via the Buffalo Bills in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. After being traded to the Indianapolis Colts midway through the 2022 season, he spent a season and a half there before signing a two-year deal with the Bengals in March 2024.
Moss played eight games last year, rushing for 242 yards and two touchdowns. With the Bengals missing the playoffs at 9-8, they released him in July. Moss remains a viable option for teams looking to bolster their running back depth.
Jamaal Williams Brings Veteran Experience And Red Zone Value
Jamaal Williams is one of the more seasoned backs still on the market. He began his career with the Packers, spending four seasons alongside Aaron Rodgers. Williams later joined the Detroit Lions on a two-year deal in 2021.
His standout moment came in 2022 when he led the league in rushing touchdowns with 17. Over eight seasons, Williams has played 117 games and racked up 4,122 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns. He was last seen with the Saints before being released in March.
Gus Edwards Offers Power And Production From His Ravens Days
Gus Edwards entered the NFL undrafted out of Rutgers in 2018 and signed with the Baltimore Ravens. He played five seasons with the team, appearing in 69 games and rushing for 3,395 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Edwards joined the Chargers on a two-year deal in March 2024, initially sharing starting duties with J.K. Dobbins. He later became a backup and finished the season with 365 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games. Edwards was released in March and is now available.
Khalil Herbert’s Journey Has Been Unpredictable But He’s Still In The Mix
Khalil Herbert’s NFL path has been anything but smooth. Drafted by the Bears, he was traded to the Bengals in November 2024. He played six games for Cincinnati, gaining just 16 yards and scoring one rushing touchdown.
Herbert signed a one-year deal with the Colts in March but was released in August after final cuts. He briefly joined the practice squad before being let go entirely on September 8. Despite the setbacks, Herbert remains a free agent option.
Cam Akers Still Has Upside Despite Recent Setbacks
Cam Akers began his NFL career with the Rams in 2020 and later spent time with the Vikings and Texans. In June, the Saints signed him, but he was released in August before playing a snap. Across five seasons, Akers has appeared in 53 games, totaling 2,025 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Teams seeking additional options in the backfield may still find value in Akers.